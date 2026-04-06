Newly Released ECHO Still Reveals Previously Unseen Look At Charlie Cox's Daredevil Cameo

Like Wonder Man, Echo was a Marvel Spotlight series that dropped all 5 episodes on Disney+ when it premiered. While any issues it had have never fully been revealed, we know that it wasn't all smooth sailing behind the scenes, and that 6 episodes ended up becoming 5.

It was also produced at a time when Daredevil: Born Again was imagined as a clean break from the Netflix series. Wilson Fisk, more in line with the hulking version seen in Hawkeye, played a major role, and his arc ended with the implication that his decision to run for Mayor might be because Maya Lopez cleansed him of his sins (Daredevil: Born Again ultimately ignored that).

As for Matt Murdock, while his cameo in the series had a big presence in Echo's trailers and TV spots, it ultimately boiled down to a couple of minutes and a chance encounter with the show's title character.

Marvel.com has today shared a never-before-seen image of the hero's cameo in Echo, showcasing a new and improved version of the suit he wore in Netflix's Daredevil. However, there are some noteworthy changes.

Similar to the original red costume that was designed by Melvin Potter, its sleeker cowl conformed more closely to Matt's head than previous helmet designs, while the bulkier chest plating gave it a more armoured finish. This would serve as a basis for the more comic-accurate designs we'd later get in Daredevil: Born Again.

"So that [Daredevil] fight scene, I think it was a week, if I do recall, it was probably up in the roundabouts of a week of filming like that," Echo star Alaqua Cox previously said. "We only met maybe a few hours before that and learned the choreography."

"But he, I just, Charlie Cox, he’s such a nice guy," she added. "I wish I was able to work with him a little bit more. We only got a very brief time together, but he is very nice."

So far, there's been nothing to indicate that Echo will appear in Daredevil: Born Again, suggesting the character has been shelved for now.

Echo spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

The five-episode Marvel Spotlight series also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

Echo is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai), and is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.