IRONHEART Final Episode Posters See Riri Face-Off With Zeke Stane And Sit Down With [SPOILER]

With all 6 episodes of Ironheart now streaming, Marvel has released some new posters spotlighting key moments, including Riri's fateful meeting with a certain debuting character...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2025 03:07 AM EST
The final three episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel Studios has shared some new poster art highlighting key moments from the penultimate episode, "Karma's A Glitch," and the eventful finale, "The Past is the Past."

If you haven't watched yet, major spoilers follow.

The first poster features Riri Williams squaring off with the now fully powered-up Ezekiel Stane, who is manipulated by The Hood after winding up in prison when his tech is discovered at the scene of John's death.

Zeke allows himself to be transformed into a living weapon, but still retains some of his humanity, and ultimately spares Riri's life.

Next, we have some artwork depicting Riri's fateful sit-down with Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), who makes the budding hero an offer she can't refuse. Somewhat surprisingly, Williams strikes a Faustian bargain with the powerful sorcerer, with her friend Natalie resurrected in exchange for... her soul? That appears to be the implication.

What did you make of the final episodes of Ironheart and the season overall? Let us know in the comments.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launched on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

IRONHEART's Post-Credits Scene Sets The Stage For Another Supernatural Story - SPOILERS
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/2/2025, 3:36 AM
Her final suit was really cool. Definitely better looking than her suit in Wakanda Forever.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/2/2025, 3:43 AM
Omg omg it links to Dr strange and she mentioned Hank pym we are so back people.
cubrn
cubrn - 7/2/2025, 3:53 AM
This was such a good show.

