IRONHEART Promo Teases Riri Williams' Transformation Into The MCU's Newest Armored Superhero

Following her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams will take centre stage in Ironheart later this month. Promotion for the series has been relatively muted, but a new promo reveals snippets of never-before-seen footage that shows the armoured hero in action.

Dominique Thorne also drops some hints about where we'll find the teenager as she falls under the spell of the villainous Hood. We're hoping the next trailer reveals more about the battle between science and magic that's supposedly at the heart of this series.

Ironheart wrapped production at the end of 2022 and has been in post-production ever since. It's unclear where the character fits into the wider MCU, though Thorne isn't expected to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday despite previously crossing paths with Black Panther and Namor.

The show's release schedule is a bit of a mystery to us. The first three episodes will be released on the same day, and Marvel Studios has yet to confirm whether three more will follow the next week or if they'll drop weekly. Either way, it feels like Ironheart is getting the Echo treatment.

"There’s a clear understanding that she’s not Tony Stark. She does not have a billion dollars at her disposal," Thorne has said of how Ironheart differs from Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. "She does not have the resources... she doesn’t have the mentorship, or the guidance."

"And so what does it look like for someone like The Hood to enter her sphere now, where she is vulnerable and reflecting? It does set the stage for a very interesting journey ahead to see the people who pop up as she’s working to get those answers and what the scale of their influence can be, if any?"

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Ironheart's first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.