View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aleksi Briclot (@aleksibriclot)
A post shared by Aleksi Briclot (@aleksibriclot)
Loki season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.
Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The Head Writer is Eric Martin.
All episodes of Loki season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.
ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.
Please log in to post comments.
Don't have an account?
Please Register.
Home |
Index |
Site Map |
About |
Terms Of Service |
Community Guidelines |
Privacy |
Copyright |
Trademark
Contact |
Advertise
ComicBookMovie.com® is © ™ Best Little Sites LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site, ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. Content herein has been submitted by users who have agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites LLC are not liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions.
CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.
Contact Us for removal of copyrighted images, trademarks, or other issues.