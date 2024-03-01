Jonathan Majors Unlikely To Do Any Jail Time After Being Found Guilty Of Harassment And Assault
AllsGood - 1/3/2024, 7:44 AM
I enjoyed Loki season 2 but still my least favorite Disney Plus show.
McMurdo - 1/3/2024, 8:13 AM
Just haven't been able to get past ep 2. Hasn't been bad I just don't feel invested. It's not feeling like must watch for me. Will hopefully finish eventually.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 1/3/2024, 8:26 AM
Nerdrotic finally getting the representation he always clamored for.

bobevanz - 1/3/2024, 8:37 AM
Best content since Endgame, more like this and less like anything else

