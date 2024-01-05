MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumor Reveals New Details About Scarlet Witch's Villainous Role And Her Unexpected Ally

MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumor Reveals New Details About Scarlet Witch's Villainous Role And Her Unexpected Ally MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumor Reveals New Details About Scarlet Witch's Villainous Role And Her Unexpected Ally

A new Marvel Zombies rumour claims to reveal new details about plans for the Scarlet Witch, a.k.a. The Dead Queen, including who her second-in-command will be in the upcoming What If...? spin-off series.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2024 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies
Source: Toonado.com

It was recently revealed that Marvel Zombies will feature the undead Scarlet Witch's return, albeit with a new moniker: The Dead Witch. During What If...? season 1 episode "What If... Zombies?!" we discovered that The Vision had been working to cure Wanda Maximoff and, when we last saw her, she was battling The Hulk. 

Today, some additional details have been revealed (via Toonado.com) about the role the Dead Witch will play in Marvel Zombies. It's said she'll be the show's lead villain and lead an army of the dead...with a zombie Okoye serving as her second-in-command. 

That promises to be quite the team-up!

Instead of continuing the story that ended in "What If... Zombies?!", it's been rumoured that Marvel Zombies will show the same events from that episode, albeit from the point of view of a new group of survivors (what that means for the big Thanos cliffhanger remains to be seen). 

Still, we'd bet on the show being a loose sequel to that What If...? episode and wouldn't be all that shocked to learn she dealt with the zombie Mad Titan after being freed from The Vision's base in Camp Lehigh.

Some will no doubt be unhappy with the Scarlet Witch once again being portrayed as a villain following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, unless these zombies develop the ability to talk, Elizabeth Olsen likely won't reprise the role of this desolated reality's Dead Queen!

The animated series reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

In the comic books, Marvel Zombies started as a five-issue limited series first published in 2005. The series was written by Robert Kirkman (who would later create The Walking Dead) with art by Sean Phillips and covers by Arthur Suydam.

The story was set in an alternate universe where the world's superhero population has been infected with a virus which turned them into zombies. The series was spun out of a story arc in the pages of Ultimate Fantastic Four, where the zombie Reed Richards tricked his Ultimate counterpart into opening a portal to the zombie universe only for the latter to prevent the former from ever coming to his universe.

Marvel Zombies doesn't have a confirmed premiere date, though we're expecting it to debut either later this year or in 2025.

MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumored To Give Undead Scarlet Witch A Frightening New Moniker - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumored To Give Undead Scarlet Witch A Frightening New Moniker - Possible SPOILERS
THE MARVELS Star Iman Vellani Shares MARVEL ZOMBIES Update And Confirms Ms. Marvel Is The Show's Lead
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Star Iman Vellani Shares MARVEL ZOMBIES Update And Confirms Ms. Marvel Is The Show's Lead
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

MarvelousMarty - 1/5/2024, 5:57 AM
I got a zombie Ironman for Christmas from my boy, love it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder