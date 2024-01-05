MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumor Reveals New Details About Scarlet Witch's Villainous Role And Her Unexpected Ally

It was recently revealed that Marvel Zombies will feature the undead Scarlet Witch's return, albeit with a new moniker: The Dead Witch. During What If...? season 1 episode "What If... Zombies?!" we discovered that The Vision had been working to cure Wanda Maximoff and, when we last saw her, she was battling The Hulk.

Today, some additional details have been revealed (via Toonado.com) about the role the Dead Witch will play in Marvel Zombies. It's said she'll be the show's lead villain and lead an army of the dead...with a zombie Okoye serving as her second-in-command.

That promises to be quite the team-up!

Instead of continuing the story that ended in "What If... Zombies?!", it's been rumoured that Marvel Zombies will show the same events from that episode, albeit from the point of view of a new group of survivors (what that means for the big Thanos cliffhanger remains to be seen).

Still, we'd bet on the show being a loose sequel to that What If...? episode and wouldn't be all that shocked to learn she dealt with the zombie Mad Titan after being freed from The Vision's base in Camp Lehigh.

Some will no doubt be unhappy with the Scarlet Witch once again being portrayed as a villain following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, unless these zombies develop the ability to talk, Elizabeth Olsen likely won't reprise the role of this desolated reality's Dead Queen!

The animated series reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

In the comic books, Marvel Zombies started as a five-issue limited series first published in 2005. The series was written by Robert Kirkman (who would later create The Walking Dead) with art by Sean Phillips and covers by Arthur Suydam.

The story was set in an alternate universe where the world's superhero population has been infected with a virus which turned them into zombies. The series was spun out of a story arc in the pages of Ultimate Fantastic Four, where the zombie Reed Richards tricked his Ultimate counterpart into opening a portal to the zombie universe only for the latter to prevent the former from ever coming to his universe.

Marvel Zombies doesn't have a confirmed premiere date, though we're expecting it to debut either later this year or in 2025.