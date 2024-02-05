MARVEL ZOMBIES Rumored To Feature Return Of WHAT IF...?'s Survivors...And The Undead Thanos!

Marvel Zombies was first announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con as part of Marvel Studios' splashy "Marvel Animation" slate reveal. We've heard very little since then, and while the show is still on the way, there's no official word on whether it will be released this year or in 2025.

While the concept originates from the comics, it wasn't until What If...? season 1 that Marvel Studios finally did something with it. In an episode titled "What If... Zombies?!" we watched as several fan-favourite heroes, including Spider-Man, fought off undead versions of characters like Captain America and the Scarlet Witch.

Along the way, we bid farewell to fan-favourites such as The Wasp and The Hulk, only for the story to end on a positive note when T'Challa, Spider-Man, and Scott Lang's head escaped to Wakanda...where we'd see an undead Thanos waiting for them! What a cliffhanger.

A new rumour shared by scooper @CanWeGetToast (via Toonado.com) claims Black Panther, Peter Parker, Ant-Man, and even the Mad Titan will all return in Marvel Zombies. We don't know the extent of their respective roles, but in 2022, artwork featured Ms. Marvel alongside Shang-Chi, Jimmy Woo, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Yelena Belova, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Katy.

We also saw zombified Variants of Ikaris, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Abomination, Captain America, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), and Ghost. While many signs point to the spotlight shifting to a new set of leads, the fact that Marvel Zombies will connect to What If...? in such a big way will surely make many fans happy.

"We’ve done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun," Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani revealed last year. "And I love...there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

"I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

The animated series reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

In the comic books, Marvel Zombies started as a five-issue limited series first published in 2005. The series was written by Robert Kirkman (who would later create The Walking Dead) with art by Sean Phillips and covers by Arthur Suydam.

The story was set in an alternate universe where the world's superhero population has been infected with a virus which turned them into zombies. The series was spun out of a story arc in the pages of Ultimate Fantastic Four, where the zombie Reed Richards tricked his Ultimate counterpart into opening a portal to the zombie universe only for the latter to prevent the former from ever coming to his universe.

