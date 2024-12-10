MOON KNIGHT Gets Two New Super-Realistic Hot Toys Figures - Could A Season 2 Announcement Be Imminent?

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, while it was a little rough around the edges, the series got fans talking and featured a stellar performance (well, performances) from lead star Oscar Isaac.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the character since. The series ended with Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly freed from Khonshu's influence, only for us to learn that the twisted Jake Lockley was still doing the Moon God's bidding in secret.

Today, Hot Toys has unveiled not one but two new figures based on the series.

The first is a new version of the Moon Knight 1/6th scale figure released last year; however, the suit has been weathered and it's a limited edition that comes with a new Marc Spector headsculpt featuring rooted wool hair (making it look even more realistic).

The second figure will be a wide release and is based on the vigilante's Mr. Knight persona. That headsculpt features plastic moulded hair.

The timing of this announcement is interesting and has led to speculation that Marvel Studios might be close to announcing Moony's MCU return. Whether that's season 2 or in another project like Avengers: Doomsday or Midnight Sons remains to be seen.

Take a closer look at both of these Moon Knight figures below.

Hot Toys is excited to present an Artisan Edition of the 1/6th scale Moon Knight collectible figure that captures the exquisite likeness of Marc Spector/Steven Grant with an all-new head sculpt, complemented by intricate wool hair implant technique that allows a faithful representation of the character. This is an exclusive release available with limited quantity of 2,500 pieces only in selected markets. Exquisitely crafted based on Oscar Isaac’s screen appearance as Moon Knight in the spin-off, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, an LED-lighted masked head, and sculpted bandages throughout the body. The weathering effect accentuates the Moon Knight costume, which is adorned with ancient symbols and patterns, creating an authentic representation of the character’s suit. The finely tailored suit also comes with a fabric belt and sculpted boots. Additionally, variety of sizes for his signature crescent blades and a figure stand are included to enhance display options.