MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac's Next MCU Appearance May Have Been Revealed By Canceled Convention Appearance

MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac's Next MCU Appearance May Have Been Revealed By Canceled Convention Appearance

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has been forced to pull out of this month's Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, leading to theories that he might be gearing up to shoot a role in an upcoming 2026 MCU movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022, and while it was a little rough around the edges, the series got fans talking and featured a stellar performance (well, performances) from lead star Oscar Isaac. 

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the character since. The show ended with Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly freed from Khonshu's influence, only for us to learn that a third personality, the ultra-violent Jake Lockley, was still doing the Moon God's bidding in secret. 

Isaac was recently announced as a guest at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration event in Japan. The actor was set to sign autographs and take photos with fans, though many wondered if he might also be there to announce his return as Poe Dameron in a future Star Wars project.

Today, we've learned that Isaac has dropped out of the event "due to changes in his production schedule." While not confirmed, this has led to immediate speculation that he's going to be busy shooting, oh, a little project Marvel Studios plans to start filming this coming Monday.

Yes, we're talking about Avengers: Doomsday

Moon Knight was supposed to play a key role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and would be an exciting addition to a story like this (especially if this is where we get to meet Jake and whatever his "Moon Knight" looks like).

There are no longer plans for Moon Knight season 2, so introducing moviegoers to this character before a possible Midnight Sons feature makes all the sense in the Multiverse. We should also point out that a few reliable scoopers have repeatedly claimed Moony will feature in the next Avengers movies. 

"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently explained. "And moving forward, our priorities have shifted."

"We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," he continued before promising, "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons," Isaac has previously said while addressing his MCU future. "There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

"So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility," the actor concluded.

As always, we'll have to wait and see whether this leads anywhere. Isaac has several upcoming projects in various stages of production, but with Star Wars Celebration taking place from April 18 - 20, Avengers: Doomsday seems like a safe bet.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

RUMOR: Moon Knight's MCU Future Possibly Revealed Along With Marvel Studios' Plans For Ghost Rider
Related:

RUMOR: Moon Knight's MCU Future Possibly Revealed Along With Marvel Studios' Plans For Ghost Rider
MOON KNIGHT: 5 Ways Marvel Studios Can Use The Character Now Season 2 Isn't Happening
Recommended For You:

MOON KNIGHT: 5 Ways Marvel Studios Can Use The Character Now Season 2 Isn't Happening

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/5/2025, 6:45 AM
Oh, yesssss!
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/5/2025, 7:05 AM
I keep saying this, all Marvel movie and TV characters from past and present would appear. It would be cameo bukkake and fans would love it.

Doom should in background in all of his scenes and in foreground there should be cameo galore left right and center. Bring FF from Roger corman, Ben affleck DD and so on.

Get them all

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder