MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy's Scenes Were Cut From GLADIATOR II - Who Did She Play & Why Didn't She Appear?

We found out that Moon Knight's May Calamawy had joined the cast of Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel last year, but she does not appear in the final cut of the film...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight

Last year, the trades announced that May Calamawy - best-known for playing Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight Disney+ series - had been cast in a key role in Gladiator II, but there's no sign of her in the theatrical cut of the movie.

Calamawy confirmed that her scenes did not make the final film during London Comic-Con this past weekend, but didn't reveal why it was decided that she wouldn't appear in Ridley Scott's sequel.

"[May Calamawy] says although she's sad her character's story didn't make it to [Gladiator II], it was one of the best experiences of her life. She loved working with Denzel Washington and said it was the coolest and she felt immediately comfortable with him."

Between these comments and some set photos featuring the actress, it's believed that Calamawy would have played Washington's character Macrinus' assistant.

There are several theories doing the rounds, one of which is (potentially) more controversial than the others. Calamawy is of Egyptian and Palestinian descent, and some have speculated that she may have been cut from the film to avoid any sort of backlash stemming from the current situation in Gaza.

We find it difficult to believe this would be the case - if for no other reason than Scott would likely tell any studio execs attempting to force his hand to "f*ck off" - so we'd be more inclined to go with the theory that Calamawy's character was cut for storyline reasons.

One Reddit post offers what might be the most compelling explanation.

At one point about halfway through the film, a character named Ravi played by Alexander Karim is introduced. This former gladiator turned doctor patches up Lucius' (Paul Mescal) wounds and the two form a close friendship.

The Redditor notes that "Ravi's scenes feel like very last-minute additions and the editing is off," suggesting that Karim's scenes may have been added during reshoots and that Calamawy's character was originally going to fulfil Ravi's role. If the idea was to introduce a new love-interest for Lucius, Scott may simply have felt that a romantic relationship would have distracted from his protagonist's primary goal of gaining vengeance for the death of his wife.

This is all pure speculation, of course, and we may only find out why Calamawy's scenes were removed from the sequel once Scott is ready to talk about it.

"From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."

MOON KNIGHT Director Mohamed Diab Reveals Whether He's Heard From Marvel Studios About The Hero's Future
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/20/2024, 9:06 AM
she played the first eyptian superhero in like ever and she was an even better moon man then moon man himself.


Blergh
Blergh - 11/20/2024, 9:08 AM
@harryba11zack - loved the show and the titular character, don’t even want to chose between both great protagonists
Lem1
Lem1 - 11/20/2024, 9:09 AM
@harryba11zack - Who's Moon Man?
Fogs
Fogs - 11/20/2024, 9:31 AM
@Lem1 - He meant Moon Dude
Blergh
Blergh - 11/20/2024, 9:08 AM
Potentially spicy reasons but as far as I care it’s okay if it serves the movie. If it’s political I don’t like it. It’s like if they retroactively cut Gina Carano out of Mando Season 2, the work has been done and put in. Even if you don’t like an actors opinions it’s not fine to retroactively change your project to fit your issues. If pro-Palestine performers were a no-go, don’t hire them in the first place if you (as a director) feel they wouldn’t work well with the cast.

Either way, sad for her she won’t get the credit she’s due. I liked her on Moon Knight and hope her career takes her places.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2024, 9:20 AM
That's a whole lot of speculation about nothing. Think it's much simpler: the movie would've too long. It had a good length as it is, and no extra characters where needed.

I can imagine it was great working with Denzel though. It started simple and the same movie as part 1, but Denzel and his character completely changed that in the latter half. He owned it.

