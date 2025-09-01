AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Talks Possible MCU Return And Takes A Shot At SECRET INVASION

Love or hate Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., there's no denying that the show included heaps of memorable moments and characters worthy of an appearance in the wider MCU.

Chloe Bennet's Quake falls into the latter category, and while her journey from being Skye to Daisy Johnson was undeniably convoluted, she's someone fans are eager to see on screen again.

Rumours about a potential return have swirled for years, with Bennet both teasing and denying her involvement with the MCU on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, despite claims that Marvel Studios is bringing her back, the latest update from the actor isn't an overly positive one.

Talking at Dragon Con (via Cosmic Marvel), Bennet told fans, "I'm not playing a bit, this isn't a joke, I don't know anything. They haven't asked me."

She added, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. isn’t considered canon, [but] I agree that I should've been in Secret Invasion. It probably would’ve been better." Shots fired! The series initially received good reviews (based on the first two episodes offered to critics), but when they and fans got to see the remainder of the season, the tide turned. It now sits at a "Rotten" 53%.

The debate about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s "canon" status continues. Several MCU projects have contradicted the events of the series, and while early seasons were closely tied to the movies, that changed as time went on.

The comic book Quake has ties to teams like the Secret Warriors and even The Avengers, so who knows how she'll be utilised by Marvel Studios if and when this supposed return happens.

As noted, Bennet was introduced in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as a newly created character called Skye. However, as the series progressed, we learned that she was, in fact, Daisy Johnson. As an Inhuman, "Skye" eventually gained superpowers and, like her comic book counterpart, became the superhero known as Quake.

Bennet shone as that version of the character, and while changes would need to be made to Daisy (we're guessing she'd be a mutant rather than an Inhuman), many franchises could benefit from Quake's involvement.

"We're really just not included in the new Marvel - whatever universe they're in now," Bennet said last November. "Which is, I'll say it here, a shame for Marvel. I think they're undermining a fanbase and all these characters that I think have much bigger of an impact than people maybe realize. And I would love to do something again."

"I don't think I'm done playing Daisy. That's not saying I know anything. I've never been approached to do anything. It just doesn't... I just didn't feel like I'm done," she continued. "I was 20 to 27 doing the show. I was a child! I'd be interested in playing Daisy as a real adult."

Would you like to see Quake in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below.