Don Cheadle Gives His Take On Controversial SECRET INVASION Twist; Shares Disappointing ARMOR WARS Update

Don Cheadle has shared his thoughts on his character, Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes, being revealed as a Skrull agent in the Secret Invasion Disney+ series...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 13, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Secret Invasion was not well-received by the majority of fans, and the plot point that seems to have come in for the most backlash was the twist involving Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

Making War Machine a Skrull imposter was one thing, but revealing (or at least, strongly implying) that the real Rhodey had been replaced by a shape-shifting alien shortly after sustaining his injury in Captain America: Civil War - rendering his emotional farewell to dying Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame meaningless - really didn't go over well.

As it turns out, Cheadle has some issues with the twist himself.

"Uh… you know, there was no… it wasn’t a demand. It was a request," the actor told TV Line when asked for his reaction to finding out about the Skrull twist. “'What do you think about playing this?' And it was to set up stuff in the following thing. So, if the following thing happens, and all those things were set up, then that’s one thing. If, as you said, it doesn’t, then we can talk about how I feel about it after!"

The "following thing" is Armor Wars, which was initially planned as a Disney+ series before being redeveloped as a feature. A recent rumor claimed that the studio has yet to make a "final decision" on the movie one way or the other, and could still choose not to move forward.

Unfortunately, Cheadle wasn't able to share a more positive update on the project.

"You can find out and let me know. [Laughs] I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is."

Plot details are still very much a mystery, but the story is expected to pick up after the events of Secret Invasion, and could show us exactly what happened to the real Rhodey when he was replaced by a Skrull imposter. If Armor Wars takes inspiration from David Michelinie and Bob Layton's comic run, it will likely focus on Tony Stark's advanced Iron Man tech falling into the wrong hands.

We don't know for certain who those hands will belong too, but rumor has it that Sam Rockwell is set to reprise his Iron Man 2 role as Justin Hammer, and Damage Control is also said to be involved.

Rockwell wasn't about to confirm or deny anything while promoting Argyle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

"Well, I'm waiting for the phone call.. I haven't gotten the phone call, no. I'm growing the beard and everything." He did add that he'd be interested in an MCU return should the opportunity arise, however. "Listen, I'm in dude. Yeah, let's go."

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/13/2024, 11:48 AM
I legit forgot secret invasion happened.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/13/2024, 11:50 AM
@JustAWaffle - lucky you
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/13/2024, 11:51 AM
Two forgettable MCU projects in one article. One that sucked. One that feels like it'll never come out and yet I don't feel like it'd be a big loss.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2024, 11:59 AM
Even as someone who didn’t dislike Secret Invasion as much as others and even got some genuine enjoyment out of it , the implication of Rhodey having been captured & replaced since Civil War was one I did not like…

Plus , it didn’t really make sense imo since wasn’t it said that Gravik had only recently put his plan into motion in that or am I mistaken?.

Anyway if Armor Wars does happen or whatever the next Rhodey appearance seems to be , I hope they just ignore it or state that he hadn’t been replaced until post EG or even after his appearance in Falcon &.The Winter Soldier.

I can definitely understand his frustration though and hope Armor Wars happens sooner or later since I enjoyed his performance & take on the character so it would be nice to flesh him out more and give him the spotlight!!.

User Comment Image

