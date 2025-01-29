Has ARMOR WARS Been Cancelled? War Machine-Centric MCU Movie Said To Be "As Good As Dead"

Following a recent rumor that Armor Wars is being reworked after the negative response to Secret Wars, we're hearing that the movie may actually be "as good as dead" at Marvel Studios...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Armor Wars

We haven't had many (any?) official updates on Armor Wars since Marvel Studios announced that the project was being developed as a feature back in 2022, but last year, we heard that the studio had yet to make a "final decision" on the movie one way or the other, and could still choose not to move forward.

More recently, scooper Daniel Richtman reported that the project is being "reworked" after the negative response to Disney+'s Secret Invasion series, and is "expected to focus on entirely different things than originally planned."

While this might well have been true at the time (and could still be, of course), MTTSH has now suggested that the movie has been cancelled altogether. We've done some digging of our own, and were told that Armor Wars is indeed "as good as dead."

If accurate, this wouldn't really be too surprising. Though a War Machine-focused story incorporating elements from David Michelinie and Bob Layton's comic run had a lot of potential, Marvel's decision to make Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) a Skrull imposter in Secret Invasion most likely backed the studio into a bit of a corner from a creative standpoint.

Here's what Cheadle had to say about the status of the project and the highly divisive Secret Invasion twist during a 2024 interview.

"You can find out and let me know," he joked when asked about Armor Wars. "I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is."

"Uh... you know, there was no... it wasn’t a demand," he added when asked about his major character ret-con. "It was a request. What do you think about playing this?' And it was to set up stuff in' the following thing. So, if the following thing happens, and all those things were set up, then that’s one thing. If, as you said, it doesn’t, then we can talk about how I feel about it after!"

If Armor Wars hasn't been scrapped and is simply being overhauled, it obviously remains to be seen what the movie will focus on, but the previous incarnation was said to pick up after the events of Secret Invasion, detailing exactly what happened to the real Rhodey when he was replaced by a Skrull imposter. There were also rumors that Sam Rockwell was set to return as Iron Man 2 baddie Justin Hammer.

ARMOR WARS Writer Compares Long-Delayed Movie To BLADE: It Won't Happen, Then It'll Happen Again
1 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/29/2025, 1:06 PM
It was cancelled because it was deemed War Oriented Kinetic Escapism.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:19 PM
@Lisa89 -

War Machine Oriented Kinetic Escapism.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:20 PM
@Lisa89 -

If lefty loon Feige deemed it WOKE it would be greenlit.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/29/2025, 1:30 PM
@Lisa89 - Define "War Oriented Kinetic Escapism"
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/29/2025, 1:33 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Well, there’s the original usage and then there’s the definition that FOX News, and such, has been pushing for years. 😉
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/29/2025, 1:07 PM
How can you do armour wars without Toby stark
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 1:07 PM
Man , that would suck if true…

It’s unfortunate that it took so long because a show/movie about Rhodey having to deal with his best friends death soon after EG while trying to protect his legacy when his tech falls into the wrong hands sounds really compelling (you could even flesh out his life and backstory etc)

User Comment Image

I still wish they never did the Rhodey switch and if so didn’t imply to people it was after Civil War but I also enjoyed seeing Cheadle let loose as a baddie in SE (which is one of Marvel Studios lesser shows but still had elements I enjoyed until the finale)

Anyway , we see who is true since it does seem odd that a week ago we got that the project was being reworked and now this so someone’s lying.
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/29/2025, 1:08 PM
Swings and roundabouts. Yeah would have loved to have seen Armour Wars adapted but if it means we get less Ironheart.

User Comment Image

Win win for me.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/29/2025, 1:17 PM
@marvel72 - wouldn't surprise me if that's why they got rid of tony stark
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/29/2025, 1:09 PM
Good

Time to move on and invest in characters fans want to see

X-Men
Ghost Rider
Nova
Blade
T'Challa Black Panther
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/29/2025, 1:11 PM
@WakandaTech - I still can't believe the MCU has made an X-Men movie yet. They've had the Fox characters for awhile now. It's as bad as Sony not sticking Andrew Garfield into one of their hideous Spideyverse movies. X-Men should have been fast tracked over Cap 4, Thunderbolts, AM 3, Thor 4. The whole lot.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:13 PM
@WakandaTech -
Tigra
Super Skrull
Asian Namor
Steve Rogers
Jocasta
Sauron
Mister Sinister
Silver Surfer/Norrin Radd
Squirrel Girl
D'oop
Redhead Mary Jane Watson
White Norman Osborn
Mephisto
Scream
Aunt May
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:14 PM
@JacobsLadder -

It seems like Disney contractually can't make an X-Men movie for awhile.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/29/2025, 1:36 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Well now that their DEI office has been closed

I'm old enough to remember

White European woman as Taskmaster
and Latino Namor called No Amor
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/29/2025, 1:09 PM
Shocked. said no one.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/29/2025, 1:09 PM
Looks like we Made It said Barry Ambilow
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:09 PM
One can only hope.

Don Cheadle is not a great person.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/29/2025, 1:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - isn't he a skrull now?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:16 PM
@JacobsLadder -
Don Cheadle plays both James and a skrull now. Unless the skrull died. But Cheadle could play that skrull again.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/29/2025, 1:17 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - What did he do?
Vigor
Vigor - 1/29/2025, 1:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - what did he do? Thought folks loved him
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:41 PM
@Izaizaiza -

?si=AiBvOXhiJ7NBYoCa
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/29/2025, 1:11 PM
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/29/2025, 1:12 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - isn't he a skrull now?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/29/2025, 1:26 PM
@JacobsLadder - no. after SI, that shitshow, they showed the real rhodey being released from the skrulls. but i hope we can all pretend that SI never happened
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/29/2025, 1:13 PM
Great. No Sam Rockwell as Justin Hammer for another decade now
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 1/29/2025, 1:13 PM
“We've done some digging of our own, and were told that Armor Wars is indeed "as good as dead."

Where is it you guys do this ‘digging’ you mention so often with no source whatsoever
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:18 PM
@CerealKiller1 -

Mark has done some digging into his imagination.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/29/2025, 1:20 PM
Totally forgot this was even a thing. After Secret Invasion, good riddance. Its not worth building anything off of the events of that show. And armor wars without Stark/Ironman isnt interesting.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/29/2025, 1:22 PM
Wasn't intriguing anyhow, not for a long time at least.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 1:40 PM
@IAmAHoot - true I guess

Maybe they could still if alive rework it into something interesting but the initial premise after EG soon after sounded the most intriguing.

It just sounded have the same impact now years later
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/29/2025, 1:22 PM
That's a shame. I was hoping they could make it work. Bring Hammer back too.
knomad
knomad - 1/29/2025, 1:25 PM
The MCU is tanking. Fast.

IMO they need to give it a long rest.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 1:29 PM
Damn Dude Did em Dirty
Order66
Order66 - 1/29/2025, 1:29 PM
Dammit I was actually looking forward to Armor Wars with War Machine, Pepper and Morgan Stark, Ironheart, and Justin Hammer.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/29/2025, 1:30 PM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/29/2025, 1:30 PM
This is unfortunate, as I think there was a lot of potential with him dealing with Tony's death and various organizations fighting over Stark's tech.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/29/2025, 1:32 PM
Honestly, it would have to be really well done for me to be interested in this one. 🤷🏻‍♂️
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/29/2025, 1:33 PM

Good news! And Agatha 2 is not happening. Now just dump WonderMan and Ironheart.

1 2

