ARMOR WARS Writer Compares Long-Delayed Movie To BLADE: "It Won't Happen, Then It'll Happen Again"

Armor Wars writer Yassir Lester has shared another update on where things stand with the long-delayed movie but makes a somewhat troubling comparison to the troubled Blade reboot. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2024 06:10 AM EST
It's been four years since Armor Wars was announced as a Disney+ TV. Yassir Lester was tapped as Head Writer in August 2021 but countless delays followed until, in September 2022, we learned it was being redeveloped as a movie. 

Since then, the project has seemingly fallen by the wayside, despite Spider-Man: No Way Home and Secret Invasion laying at least some of the groundwork for the continuation of War Machine's story. 

Talking to MovieWeb about his new movie The Gutter, Lester was asked for an update on where things stand with Armor Wars

"One of the fun things about working for a mega-corporation like Marvel, which is owned by a bigger mega-corporation like Disney, is that you're never allowed to talk about anything, at any point, until it's out in the world," he joked. "So for fear of them killing my family while I'm on this Zoom...I'm kidding...everything's still in development."

That's a somewhat positive update. However, a comparison to the troubled Blade reboot is unlikely to restore much faith in Armor Wars ever actually becoming a reality as we move into the next wave of MCU storytelling following the Multiverse Saga. 

"In the same way Blade [starring Mahershala Ali] goes away and comes back the next day, Armor Wars is - it'll be a thing that happens every few months, then it won't happen, then it'll happen again," Lester admitted. 

While War Machine is a popular character, there doesn't appear to be a huge amount of demand for this movie. Yes, you could add characters like Ironheart and Justin Hammer to the mix, but if the massive success of the Iron Man trilogy tells you anything, it's that moviegoers want Tony Stark. 

In a post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, there's a good chance we could see Marvel Studios cast a new Iron Man, making Armor Wars a far more exciting prospect. 

When Don Cheadle was recently asked where things stand with Armor Wars, he replied, "You can find out and let me know. [Laughs] I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is."

Armor Wars doesn't have a release date and likely won't happen until after Avengers: Secret Wars...if indeed it happens at all. Click here to see the armoured heroes and villains we'd like to see in the project. 

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/29/2024, 6:05 AM
If they're cutting down on movies that aren't exactly essential, Blade and Armor Wars should be on that list.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/29/2024, 6:09 AM
I mean we already have this...
User Comment Image

and this...
User Comment Image

...thank you, we don't need lesser versions.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2024, 6:22 AM
@ObserverIO - We don't... which is probably why they've been redoing the script for Blade for so long in order to get it right, although I'd argue that they are overthinking this, shouldn't be this complicated. Plus, even though I enjoy the original Blade movies (apart from 3) for what they are, let's not act like they are some untouchable masterpieces and that Marvel wouldn't be able to reach such a standard lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/29/2024, 6:37 AM
@Urubrodi - Time will tell on that, but I agree it should be possible to successfully reboot both these franchises. Later. We certainly don't need to get mired down in reboots before the end of the multiverse saga. It's not time for newness yet. It's time to say goodbye to the oldness.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2024, 6:59 AM
@ObserverIO - That I can agree with, they should wrap things up for the multiverse saga. Although I hope they don't completely erase the multiverse out of existence, it should exist as a place for alternative stories, but not be a focus.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/29/2024, 7:15 AM
@Urubrodi - We'll kinda need it to explain the continued existence of the crappy Sony universe. And also leave the door open for a DC crossover someday.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2024, 7:34 AM
@ObserverIO - And to continue having things like X-Men 97, hopefully Spider-Man 98... plus I wouldn't be against if Marvel did some Elseworld standalone films like DC has been doing. A movie based on Spider-man: The Last Stand would be great for example, but it wouldn't fit with the MCU. It would allow you to bring in directors that wouldn't necessarily wanna be part of the MCU machine but wouldn't mind having a crack at a Marvel property for one project if given complete control.

The end of the Multiverse Saga should have Man-Thing guarding the Nexus of all realities. That is just wishful thinking on my part.
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 10/29/2024, 7:32 AM
NOT a good at ALL for the MCU with so few Male Black superheroes that the 2 staring both can't get off the ground. Captain America 4 with Mackie looks like a box office bomb incoming
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/29/2024, 7:35 AM
@JohnShaft - lol here comes someone to make this about race somehow

