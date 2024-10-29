ARMOR WARS Writer Compares Long-Delayed Movie To BLADE: "It Won't Happen, Then It'll Happen Again"

It's been four years since Armor Wars was announced as a Disney+ TV. Yassir Lester was tapped as Head Writer in August 2021 but countless delays followed until, in September 2022, we learned it was being redeveloped as a movie.

Since then, the project has seemingly fallen by the wayside, despite Spider-Man: No Way Home and Secret Invasion laying at least some of the groundwork for the continuation of War Machine's story.

Talking to MovieWeb about his new movie The Gutter, Lester was asked for an update on where things stand with Armor Wars.

"One of the fun things about working for a mega-corporation like Marvel, which is owned by a bigger mega-corporation like Disney, is that you're never allowed to talk about anything, at any point, until it's out in the world," he joked. "So for fear of them killing my family while I'm on this Zoom...I'm kidding...everything's still in development."

That's a somewhat positive update. However, a comparison to the troubled Blade reboot is unlikely to restore much faith in Armor Wars ever actually becoming a reality as we move into the next wave of MCU storytelling following the Multiverse Saga.

"In the same way Blade [starring Mahershala Ali] goes away and comes back the next day, Armor Wars is - it'll be a thing that happens every few months, then it won't happen, then it'll happen again," Lester admitted.

While War Machine is a popular character, there doesn't appear to be a huge amount of demand for this movie. Yes, you could add characters like Ironheart and Justin Hammer to the mix, but if the massive success of the Iron Man trilogy tells you anything, it's that moviegoers want Tony Stark.

In a post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, there's a good chance we could see Marvel Studios cast a new Iron Man, making Armor Wars a far more exciting prospect.

When Don Cheadle was recently asked where things stand with Armor Wars, he replied, "You can find out and let me know. [Laughs] I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is."

Armor Wars doesn't have a release date and likely won't happen until after Avengers: Secret Wars...if indeed it happens at all. Click here to see the armoured heroes and villains we'd like to see in the project.