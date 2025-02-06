ARMOR WARS: Marvel's Nate Moore Confirms Movie Is No Longer "On The Front Burner"

Following a recent rumor that Marvel's Armor Wars movie is "as good as dead," Nate Moore has confirmed that the project is no longer a priority for the studio...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2025 05:02 PM EST
Marvel Studios announced that Armor Wars was being developed as a feature (as opposed to a Disney+ series) back in 2022, but official updates have been pretty much non-existent since.

We did hear that the studio had yet to make a "final decision" on the movie one way or the other, and could still choose not to move forward. More recently, scooper Daniel Richtman reported that the project is being "reworked" after the negative response to Disney+'s Secret Invasion series, and is "expected to focus on entirely different things than originally planned."

Last week, we reported that the movie may have been cancelled altogether (or was "as good as dead" ), and Brave New World producer Nate Moore has now confirmed that the project is no longer a priority for the studio.

"You know, that’s not my project, to be honest," he told Collider. "But, I do know, as Marvel [Studios] continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we’re making is awesome. So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner. It doesn't mean we'll never make it, but it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality."

For what it's worth, MTTSH believes the project is dead.

Though a War Machine-focused story incorporating elements from David Michelinie and Bob Layton's comic could have a lot of potential, Marvel's decision to make Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) a Skrull imposter in Secret Invasion most likely backed the studio into a bit of a corner from a creative standpoint.

Here's what Cheadle had to say about the status of the project and the highly divisive Secret Invasion twist during a 2024 interview.

"You can find out and let me know," he joked when asked about Armor Wars. "I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is."

"Uh... you know, there was no... it wasn’t a demand," he added when asked about his major character ret-con. "It was a request. What do you think about playing this?' And it was to set up stuff in' the following thing. So, if the following thing happens, and all those things were set up, then that’s one thing. If, as you said, it doesn’t, then we can talk about how I feel about it after!"

If Armor Wars hasn't been scrapped and is simply being overhauled, it obviously remains to be seen what the movie will focus on, but the previous incarnation was said to pick up after the events of Secret Invasion, detailing exactly what happened to the real Rhodey when he was replaced by a Skrull imposter. There were also rumors that Sam Rockwell was set to return as Iron Man 2 baddie Justin Hammer.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 5:04 PM
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/6/2025, 5:05 PM
Marvel should spend it money and time on

Nova
X-Men
Dardevil, Punisher
Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight
Black Panther, Spiderman

Characters fans want to see
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/6/2025, 5:05 PM
Damn shame. They've barely done anything with Rhodey since Tony's death🤦🏾‍♂️
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 5:09 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Unless there's been another ret con, He wasn't even present during Tony's death so now he gets to learn about his best friends death offscreen.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/6/2025, 5:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Isn't that false? I saw a thing about how he wasn't abducted until after Endgame, potentially even after FATWS... You can tell because he's wearing his leg braces up until that point.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/6/2025, 5:36 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, I mean there's a wealth of material they can explore with Rhodey after Tony's sacrifice but he's be given nothing since Endgame.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 5:42 PM
@ThorArms - It's the director himself who's confirming it:
https://www.thepunkhead.com/filmtv/secret-invasion-confirms-rhodey-been-replaced-by-a-skrull#:~:text=In%20the%20show%2C%20Rhodes%20was,Civil%20War%2C%20the%20director%20confirmed

The leg braces thing, at least to me was that he knew he'd have to play along with it and make it look like it would be a long Rhoad to recovery after Stark was informed about it been potentially permanent.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/6/2025, 5:05 PM
Wait till we get iron man back
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 5:06 PM
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/6/2025, 5:10 PM
Isn't this old news??

Poor Rhodey, didnt have a chance.

No boom, this time brother.

For [frick]s sake
Repian
Repian - 2/6/2025, 5:11 PM
Rhodey has reached a stalemate. Doom kills Rhodey on Doomsday.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/6/2025, 5:12 PM
There's just not enough time left with SW on the horizon. It'll be retooled and released sometime during the Mutant saga.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/6/2025, 5:15 PM
Could've been cool
ntwrk
ntwrk - 2/6/2025, 5:15 PM
I actually wanted to see this. Could've been a decent conspiracy thriller with exploitation of Stark tech. Like Winter Soldier meets Blue Thunder, with a dash of RoboCop. Can't say I was too concerned with picking up after Secret Invasion though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 5:21 PM
@ntwrk - same.

I think there was still some room to play with in regards to the SE reveal but the original premise of Rhodey trying to protect his best friends legacy when his tech falls into the wrong hands was appealing

I was hoping it would relatively soon after EG since I think Rhodey still dealing with the grief of Tony’s death could have worked there aswell but obviously as more time has passed , that may not work now.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/6/2025, 6:13 PM
@ntwrk -

I’ve realized we as fans always hope for something to be “this meets this” and have this awesome cool idea of how things can develop for a certain movie.


And in the end the final product is nothing like what the fans asked for, turns out to be something no one wanted and that defies expectations, or some old boring thing.

Seen too many a comment on here with better ideas for movies and marvel lately takes the most uninteresting and boring route.
Smh
ntwrk
ntwrk - 2/6/2025, 6:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah that would've been better. The Secret Invasion twist just throws in his own PTSD like Tony in IM3. Like he didn't have enough to deal with already with the snap, the fallout from endgame and his robotic calipers. Though I don't think they'd Skrull him after Civil War. It robs Endgame of it's emotional impact and I don't think they'd mess with that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 6:16 PM
@ntwrk - agreed

I think he was likely taken after EG or even FaTWS
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 5:17 PM
There’s a difference between “dead” and essentially put on the shelf for now which is what Moore is saying…

Now I know that any studio won’t directly come out most likely and say a project is no longer happening but I do believe an exec from Marvel in this regard moreso then MTTSH.

It seems like Armor Wars was one of the casualties of Iger coming in after Chapek and essentially slowing down things to an extent when the latter mandated more content hence it now on the back burner so they can take their time with it which I’m fine with tbh.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/6/2025, 5:24 PM
I was thinking of Cap 4 with the world at war for adamantium.
It should of been called Captain America: Armour Wars
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/6/2025, 5:26 PM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/6/2025, 5:30 PM
Lets be real , This was a cool series idea , Ms Marvel, She Hulk , Quantunmania ,,,all those bad received slop kill Armor Wars chance and probably Blade
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 2/6/2025, 5:35 PM
The best thing about Rhodey was Tony
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/6/2025, 5:38 PM
Good.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/6/2025, 5:39 PM
Had a feeling it was on the back burner for a while now. If it happens, think it's gonna be in July 2027. Earliest spot on the slate that's free I think.

Some threads do need wrapping up, but I mostly hope it happens simply because Cheadle's Rhodey and his reactions to everything are pretty entertaining to watch.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/6/2025, 5:44 PM
Turn the project into a 45-50 min One Shot feature. Rhodes seems to always be stuck in the middle, being idle. Even Nick Fury has had more traction in this Universe since 2008.

Hell, Rhodes has been serving at official capacity on the Hill. Merge his story with the Agent Carter's niece. Plop him into The Thunderbolts. There's plenty of room to where Rhodes' story just doesn't sit being ignored.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/6/2025, 5:44 PM
Why did it even take so long to make. Wouldn't something like this have been more useful if it striking while the the Iron Man emotions were hot after Endgame.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/6/2025, 5:46 PM
OFF TOPIC!

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Trailer Scores More Than 200 Million Views in 24 Hours.

Marvel's first family began proving their legacy this week with the launch of the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A first look at the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe release was a must-see for fans, and it appears they showed up in droves to check out the teaser because it's generated some of the best viewing numbers for an MCU trailer launch in recent memory.

READ HERE!

https://movieweb.com/the-fantastic-four-first-steps-trailer-views/
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 2/6/2025, 5:47 PM
They need to fix what happened in Secret Invasion. Don't let that show be our lasting impression of Rhodey.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 2/6/2025, 5:55 PM
Maybe they should have merged Cap 4 and armor wars into one film. If also toss in Young Avengers. Make it more of an event film. Regardless, I hope Cap 4 is great!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/6/2025, 5:59 PM
Let me grab those [frick]s I don't give

DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/6/2025, 6:00 PM

About 40 people in the world care about this.

It's dead. They will get over it. Or they will die.

Moving on. ZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzz..............

