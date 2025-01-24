ARMOR WARS Is Reportedly Being Reworked After The Negative Response To SECRET INVASION

ARMOR WARS Is Reportedly Being Reworked After The Negative Response To SECRET INVASION

Armor Wars went from being a TV series to a movie but now appears to be stuck in limbo. Today, we have an update on the project and how the negative reaction to Secret Invasion may have changed things.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Armor Wars

We're closing in on five years since Armor Wars was first announced as a Disney+ TV series. Yassir Lester was tapped as Head Writer in August 2021 but countless delays followed until, in September 2022, we learned it was being redeveloped as a movie. 

Since then, the project has seemingly fallen by the wayside, despite Spider-Man: No Way Home and Secret Invasion laying at least some of the groundwork for this continuation of War Machine's story. 

Today, we have an update from insider Daniel Richtman. He claims that Armor Wars is on hold, not cancelled; apparently, Marvel Studios is reworking the project following the Secret Invasion backlash, meaning Rhodey's story won't continue until after Avengers: Secret Wars

Richtman also notes, "[Armor Wars is] also expected to focus on entirely different things than originally planned."

So, yeah, we'd bet on Marvel Studios dropping the idea of War Machine having been a Skrull since the events of Captain America: Civil War. Fortunately, the way his return was handled when he was discovered in the Skrull base left enough ambiguity for Marvel Studios to easily move on from the idea. 

While War Machine is a popular character, there doesn't appear to be that much demand for this movie. Yes, characters like Ironheart and Justin Hammer could be added to the mix, but if the massive success of the Iron Man trilogy tells you anything, it's that filmgoers want Tony Stark. 

In a post-Secret Wars MCU, there's a chance we'll see Marvel Studios cast a new Iron Man, potentially making Armor Wars a far more exciting prospect.

When Don Cheadle asked where things stand with Armor Wars last October, he replied, "You can find out and let me know. [Laughs] I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is."

Cheadle also addressed that big Skrull twist and seemed none too impressed. "Uh... you know, there was no... it wasn’t a demand. It was a request," the actor explained. "What do you think about playing this?' And it was to set up stuff in' the following thing. So, if the following thing happens, and all those things were set up, then that’s one thing. If, as you said, it doesn’t, then we can talk about how I feel about it after!"

Armor Wars doesn't have a release date and, as noted, likely won't happen until after Avengers: Secret Wars...if indeed it happens at all. Click here to see the armoured heroes and villains we'd like to see in the project. 

ARMOR WARS Writer Compares Long-Delayed Movie To BLADE: It Won't Happen, Then It'll Happen Again
Related:

ARMOR WARS Writer Compares Long-Delayed Movie To BLADE: "It Won't Happen, Then It'll Happen Again"
ARMOR WARS Writer Breaks His Silence On Marvel Studios' Decision To Turn The TV Series Into A Movie
Recommended For You:

ARMOR WARS Writer Breaks His Silence On Marvel Studios' Decision To Turn The TV Series Into A Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
grif
grif - 1/24/2025, 9:17 AM
no save it for the reboot. reboot the mcu completely
NubaX
NubaX - 1/24/2025, 9:23 AM
@grif - i Agree! Dont waste time and money on am older War Machine. Don Cheadle is cool amdnall but was never really my choice for Roddy when we had Terrance Howard.

Get a younger brotha that has a more interesting personality dynamic.

So yeah. I would just wait on that.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/24/2025, 9:42 AM
@grif - They are JUST NOW introducing FF and X-Men. A reboot, if it ever happens, is at least a decade away.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/24/2025, 9:52 AM
@Clintthahamster - There is no reason for a full on reboot. Worst case scenario they can come up with some universe altering event to reset the timeline. "reboot the mcu" is his cachphrase. 99% of his posts are either that or to say that he hasn't watched or will not watch something.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/24/2025, 9:18 AM
I keep forgetting that this announcement did happen.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 9:28 AM
Reworked. OK.

As far as I'm concerned Secret Invasion did what it was supposed to do.

Be a spy thriller.

It might have had some holes, well maybe a lot especially in the last fight scene… Good God.

However, it was ok for me, slow but ok for me.

I didn't see the point of it, but it's done.

As for Armour Wars, as long as they make it into a war drama where Dusty goes to some war-torn country and they got their own iron army funded by some mysterious bad guy and he does his War Machine thing and defends and fights. I'll like that.

If not, scrap it.

For [frick]s Sake
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/24/2025, 9:39 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - So thats really your calling card huh?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/24/2025, 9:43 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Hey, everyone has a right to have a calling card, right? Nolanite, TheKendoman, even me!

And That's Just The View From The Old Hamster Wheel!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/24/2025, 9:45 AM
@Clintthahamster - I hate that "Nolannite out!" So cringe. But you...you have the best of them all.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 9:48 AM
@HammerLegFoot - So they say. 😎
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 9:50 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Really?? I'm heartbroken.

For [frick]s Sake
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/24/2025, 10:03 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -
The point was to cash in on Ben Mendelsohn and Sam Jackson.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/24/2025, 9:32 AM
User Comment Image

good, start hiring real writers again
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/24/2025, 10:04 AM
@harryba11zack -
Yea, think the shit through for a while. Secret wars was unwatchable for me. Several of the SW shows are also unwatchable.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/24/2025, 9:34 AM
God Secret Wars was so bad. Just ignore it
AnEye
AnEye - 1/24/2025, 9:38 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - You mean Secret Invasion?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/24/2025, 10:00 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - **********secret invasion?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/24/2025, 10:07 AM
@AnEye - yes I do, I just woke up so my bad
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/24/2025, 10:07 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - This is correct! Oops
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/24/2025, 9:37 AM
“filmgoers want Tony Stark”

They also want Steve Rogers. 😱
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/24/2025, 9:40 AM
@Odekahn - But Steve Rogers has nothing to do with this article
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/24/2025, 9:42 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Never said he did.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/24/2025, 9:43 AM
@Odekahn - So why bring him up?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/24/2025, 9:51 AM
@HammerLegFoot - if you aren’t aware, there’s a new movie coming out in a couple of weeks that’s “Captain America” without Captain America. The majority of fans want Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, not Warmachine and Falcon. How that seems to be clear to Josh here regarding Tony, but he seems oblivious to people wanting Steve, is the reason I brought it up.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/24/2025, 9:53 AM
@Odekahn - Yea, but this is a War Machine article, not Captain America article.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/24/2025, 9:59 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I just spelled out for you why I brought Steve up. Don’t think I could simplify it anymore. Maybe read it slowly a couple more times and it’ll click?
mountainman
mountainman - 1/24/2025, 10:00 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Didn’t he make the comparison that people also want Tony Stark? It’s almost as if there is a parralelle between the two movies featuring side kicks promoted to leads that both have less interest because the original hero isn’t in them.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/24/2025, 10:06 AM
@Odekahn -
They also want hand relief. That doesnt' mean you have to give it to them.

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/24/2025, 9:41 AM
“We're closing in on five years since Armor Wars was first announced as a Disney+ TV series”

No problem with using plurality here.

“Today, we have an update from insider Daniel Richtman.”

Or here.

“So, yeah, we'd bet on Marvel Studios dropping the idea of War Machine having been a Skrull since the events of Captain America: Civil War.”

There it is. 🙄🤦🏻
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 9:44 AM

Secret Invasion should have been an epic 2-3 movie Avengers level blowout. Well, that is dead and wasted with the mediocre TV show.

Iron Wars, Ironheart, & Wonderman are simply inclusion projects that have very little demand from CBM fans & and practically no demand from the general movie going public.

They should all be dumped though it appears Ironheart will happen.

They just need to concentrate on projects that people outside Hollywood in the real-world care about.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/24/2025, 10:07 AM
@DocSpock -
True. Stop checking boxes and just write good stories.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 10:10 AM
@Goldboink -

We can dream.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/24/2025, 10:17 AM
@DocSpock -
That was Victoria Alanso and it is why she was shown the door. She did great work in the beginnign of the MCU and certainly contributed to it's overall success but, damn.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/24/2025, 9:52 AM
I totally forgot about Skrull Rhodey. They do have an out. They never specifically stated the time frame he was a Skrull. Just make it that it was right before the show or something.
newhire13
newhire13 - 1/24/2025, 9:53 AM
Trying to say he was a Skrull since the end of Civil War was so stupid 😑 Makes absolutely no sense considering the dude couldn’t use his legs when Thanos brought the building down in Endgame. It makes more sense to say he was switched out during the final battle, when it was so chaotic nobody noticed. Or sometime around Tony’s funeral.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 10:02 AM
@newhire13 - I agree but they didn’t say that…

Everyone assumed it just because he was in a hospital gown that it was after Civil War but it could have been post EG or even FaTWS (he could have just gone for a doctors appointment)

It was left ambiguous enough that they can work around.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/24/2025, 9:53 AM
GIVE US AN ISIAIH BRADLEY CAPTAIN AMERICA KOREAN WAR MOVIE!!!!!!!!
PC04
PC04 - 1/24/2025, 10:00 AM
@JobinJ - This idea! Make this!
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 1/24/2025, 9:55 AM
Thanks for reminding me of that God-awful show.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/24/2025, 9:55 AM
Armor Wars without Iron Man is pointless. What's the point of having a bunch of people in "Iron Man" like armors without the main guy to fight them? Nothing against Don Cheadle but let's be honest, War Machine, cool looking armor aside, is a vanilla type character, good as a support.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder