ARMOR WARS Starts Taking Shape As IRON MAN 2 Star Sam Rockwell Is Rumored To Be In Talks For MCU Return
ARMOR WARS: Major New Story Details Revealed Including Plans For The Movie's Lead Heroes And Villains
ARMOR WARS: Major New Story Details Revealed Including Plans For The Movie's Lead Heroes And Villains
ARMOR WARS: Major New Story Details Revealed Including Plans For The Movie's Lead Heroes And Villains
MCUKnight11 - 1/2/2024, 12:08 PM
Put all the copycats in this like Dynamo, Titanium man, Detroit steel, Shockwave, etc. Put hot toys into overtime.
worcestershire - 1/2/2024, 12:12 PM
Here’s an interesting article about Young Avengers. If they do it right, it might actually work out:

https://screenrant.com/young-avengers-movie-kevin-feige-mcu-original-plan/
worcestershire - 1/2/2024, 12:13 PM
And do less jokes and comedy, no “coming of age” but actual adults, just younger than the big guys
worcestershire - 1/2/2024, 12:15 PM
Also, it’s a tough ask but I want less of quirky Kamala, just like Ezra’s acting, I don’t like her acting.
Apophis71 - 1/2/2024, 12:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - At least easter eggs for all cos suddenly introducing Tony having a brother would be odd even if true to source.

Think Arno (or Gregory for that matter) himself turning up could be a way of doing a Secret Wars Iron Man without being Tony (or in addition to).

However having at least one suit shown that are source accurate to each and all those who had Stark Like armor in the comics even if not actualy in use (thus not all the characters themselves show up) would be cool including a suit with cog like shoulder pads :D
TheFinestSmack - 1/2/2024, 12:21 PM
@worcestershire - I kind of feel like they won't do a Young Avengers movie after The Marvels did so poorly. It would likely have the same feel as The Marvels. And I think Iman is great, but her show and movie appearance didn't result in success so I have to think Disney is reevaluating their slate.
Apophis71 - 1/2/2024, 12:30 PM
@worcestershire - Most and probably all WILL be actual adults if you track the age the current list of younger characters were when they have appeared and how long till we may (or may not) actualy get a younger Avengers team. Certainly Ms. Marvel and Stature will likely be in their 20's by the time they make if and Kate Bishop already is and older than Spider-man.

I can't see them rolling out that team, assuming they still will somewhere, within the next two years as likely to be three or four years from start to finish if past is prologue producing it if a film.

I kinda suspect the first time we were going to see them (as a team in a movie) would have been, prior to rewrites, the team that was rumored to fail in Aveners Kang Dynasty and still reckon we won't get them before 2026.
worcestershire - 1/2/2024, 12:42 PM
@TheFinestSmack - to be fair, The Marvels was an all female film, not the young band. And young avengers doesn’t only have Kamala, there’s others too, so maybe it can work. Again, could be their reevaluating like you said, but Feige has wanted to do such a film since the start (explained in the article I linked). Fox has proven that a young cast can work but again, it needs to have a good, meaningful story.
worcestershire - 1/2/2024, 12:44 PM
@Apophis71 - Kate has to be in it. I liked her in Hawkeye
Origame - 1/2/2024, 12:10 PM
We basically don't need to see any of these.

Hell, most of them don't make sense post age of ultron or post Tony.
DRDOOM4EVER - 1/2/2024, 12:10 PM
Doom is needed for sure
harryba11zack - 1/2/2024, 12:15 PM
We "Need" To See is some real news articles.
MotherFuckerJon - 1/2/2024, 12:16 PM
@harryba11zack - you NEED to find something not written by Wilding, then.
MotherFuckerJon - 1/2/2024, 12:15 PM
I say [frick] all that...give us KORVAC
HashTagSwagg - 1/2/2024, 12:17 PM
Don't bother with Jocasta until you give us a proper Ultron. Instead of this Armor wars without iron man crap I'd have gone with the weapon X programs using some combination of of Ultron mixed with Stark's tech to create characters like machine man and eventually lead into the sentinels by the time the female X-women show up.
TheFinestSmack - 1/2/2024, 12:18 PM
Or, maybe, you know...we don't NEED to see this movie. This is why the superhero genre is so damn inflated with things many people don't care about anymore.
AvalonX - 1/2/2024, 12:22 PM
The plan for Armor Wars is to prop up Riri. You have to be blind not to see it. Therefore, it will be terrible. This story makes no sense now without Tony. Its also all shitted up with the Rhodey was a scrull the entire time. Ruins some of his best work. Oh turns out when they finally put him on the A team Avengers, it wasn't him.

Idiots.
TheFinestSmack - 1/2/2024, 12:25 PM
@AvalonX - Oh totally, it's all going to be about Riri. They need to axe Ironheart AND this movie.
Apophis71 - 1/2/2024, 12:35 PM
@TheFinestSmack - It IS a film starring WAR MACHINE, so mostly about Rhodey trying to deal with the aftermath of his BFF's tech getting into the wrong hands following his death. I mean Riri could well be in it but to say ALL about her character would be patently false.
AvalonX - 1/2/2024, 12:42 PM
@Apophis71 - You're crazy. She will be a huge part of this show. Probably he investigates her and then they team up. They have huge plans for her. Her show, this movie, young avengers.
Apophis71 - 1/2/2024, 12:51 PM
@AvalonX - Didn't say she wouldn't be, I was just saying when she is not the stated lead character it won't be ALL about her even if she is in it.

As she has her own series they may decide avoid including her at all in the film or make it a very minor role, unlikely but we simply don't know with certainty.

Again the main focus however will be Rhodey, how much on anyone else is kinda moot but can't say ALL about a supporting character if they are at most a sidekick to the star of it.

I mean it is akin to saying Falcon and the Winter Soldier was all about Zemo, lol.
JobinJ - 1/2/2024, 12:23 PM
Great article Josh. You are a true innovator and provider of quality content and reading material. Bravo.
Vigor - 1/2/2024, 12:35 PM
@JobinJ - at least these articles make you imagine and wonder for what's to come. Instead of all the doom and gloom about the box office in other articles

I really appreciate these!
It's fun to talk comicbook movies with other fans
WhatIfRickJames - 1/2/2024, 12:31 PM
Sad to say that this is not an interesting property and in turn, a less interesting list. Stop Flavor Flaving these shitty properties, Josh. We already got Justin Hammer stealing the tech in Iron Man 2 and a bunch of different armors in Iron Man 3.

No one wants to see Detroit Steel
Waifuslayer - 1/2/2024, 12:36 PM
This is embarrassing. No one knows or cares about any of these D-Listers.
IronMan616 - 1/2/2024, 12:37 PM
I threw up a little in my mouth imagining all these characters appearing on screen before the eventual Iron Man reboot.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/2/2024, 12:40 PM
"We" don't need to see any of this shite. Please don't loop us in your list and don't gaslight us

