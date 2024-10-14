Marvel Studios May Be Using Many Of ARMOR WARS' Plot Beats For Upcoming VISION Series Instead

According to a new rumour, Marvel Studios has repurposed key elements from Armor Wars for the upcoming Vision TV series, but does that mean War Machine's movie is no longer happening? Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

Armor Wars was first announced as a Disney+ TV series in 2020. Yassir Lester was hired as Head Writer in August 2021 but countless delays followed until, in September 2022, we learned it was being redeveloped as a movie. 

We've heard little to nothing about the project since, though Secret Invasion was clearly meant to set the stage for the movie by strongly hinting that Rhodey had been replaced by a shape-shifting Skrull after Captain America: Civil War (and before Avengers: Infinity War). 

It was a neat idea on the surface, but fans weren't happy about how that diminished his farewell to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. The Skrull Rhodey also didn't exactly do enough during his time as War Machine to make the switch as impactful as required. 

With that in mind, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised to learn many of Armor Wars' ideas have supposedly been repurposed for the upcoming Vision series. 

This rumour comes our way from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, and we'd imagine he's referring to Ultron's return and perhaps even the fallout from Damage Control acquiring Iron Man's technology during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home

It's worth noting that this doesn't necessarily mean Armor Wars won't happen. Instead, if it's been pushed down the release calendar - as Marvel Studios looks to focus on quality over quantity - then it might have been necessary to borrow some plot points for Vision

Of course, there's also the question of whether moviegoers will be interested enough in a War Machine movie that doesn't feature Iron Man! 

"Uh...you know, there was no...it wasn’t a demand. It was a request," Don Cheadle recently said of Secret Invasion's big Skrull twist. "'What do you think about playing this?' And it was to set up stuff in the following thing. So, if the following thing happens, and all those things were set up, then that’s one thing. If, as you said, it doesn’t, then we can talk about how I feel about it after!"

Asked where things stand with Armor Wars, the actor added, "You can find out and let me know. [Laughs] I don’t know, I’m not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is."

It wasn't an overly promising update and it's looking increasingly unlikely that Armor Wars will ever become a reality. Still, if some of its best ideas are being used for Vision, then that's something! 

Terry Matalas will be Vision's showrunner. Paul Bettany returns as the title character following the events of WandaVision and James Spader recently boarded the cast as Ultron.

VISION: James D'Arcy & Kerry Condon Rumored To Have Joined Cast As Edwin Jarvis & F.R.I.D.A.Y. In Human Form
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 8:38 AM
I kinda hope Armor Wars focusing on resolving the Power Broker thread. Think the DoDC thread fits with both Vision and Armor Wars though, so I could see them change that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 8:44 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I hope to see the Power Broker soon too , especially if the rumor of them being part of the MCU Cabal with Kingpin ,Val and Shang Chis sister are true.

I know some weren’t fond of Sharon’s villainous turn and while I do think perhaps showing rather then telling us why she turned would have been stronger , I also understood her reasoning for turning and its just the most interesting the character has been for me since her MCU debut.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 10/14/2024, 8:49 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that gif would have worked so much better and hit harder if she were a skrull and maybe on the phone with Gravik

Oh well
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 8:58 AM
@Vigor - perhaps but as it is , I think it worked fine for me atleast.

Having a villainous Sharon then revealing she may or may not even be her might have been a bit too much.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 9:23 AM
@TheVisionary25 - agreed. It made sense to me, and it makes her a whole lot more interesting. Kinda even why I hope it's just her and not a skrull.

The Cabal could be interesting as well, but where would that story thread be resolved? Maybe as the Avengers movie of Phase 7?
Vigor
Vigor - 10/14/2024, 8:43 AM
Combining the plots of stark armor fallout, skrulls, ultron, and vision quest makes sense. But sounds like a writing room nightmare

It could work as an EPIC two part movie. But they're not doing that. There's no way they would put the time, effort, and quality to satisfy all the above requirements into a tv show. I would love to see Rhodey redeemed, white vision have his moment with his family and memories back, and ultron rise again. Culminate it in the formation of the west coast avengers

But they simply won't do that. Maybe feige would but they give a lot of power to the writers who want to put their own stamp on things
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 8:48 AM
@Vigor - depends on how they use the ideas but we’ll see.

We are not even sure if the armor fallout might be in this , perhaps they are just using Ultron who could have been the villain of that for this?

Terry Matalas is a very talented writer given the work of his I’ve seen so I think he could pull it off.

This guy might not even be right so who knows?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/14/2024, 8:56 AM
This movie isnt happening. Anything not in production already is probably being canned. They haven't even announced a Doctor Strange 3 yet. My guess is they know they are taking a beating on at least 2 out of next years films. FF isn't a given either. They might sandwhich something in between the 2 Avengers movies and thats it. I thought it would be Strange but its probably Spidey 4. (maybe both). They already have to get through Ironheart (bomba). After that they will likely rest Avengers and concentrate on the X-men/FF.

I dont dont doubt some kind of Young Avengers happens but it will probably be a series on D+ and tied into the Wanda/Vision story which makes sense. The YA are all D+ characters anyway and they need content there. Wonder Man started filming so that will still come out(bomba).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 8:56 AM
Interesting if true…

Given we have no real info , my speculation could have been piecing all the threads together that perhaps Tony’s tech was originally stolen from a DODC facility in Armor Wars perhaps by a resurrected Ultron & Justin Hammer working together (there’s been rumors he was a villain in that project) so it was up to Rhodey to preserve his best friends legacy while also dealing with the fact he may not have been there for his demise either which could have been compelling but oh well.

Anyway we’ll see but looking forward to Vision Quest as of now!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 9:09 AM
I’m just happy James Spader’s Ultron is coming back in some capacity…

Such an underrated villain imo!!.

?si=S_tJ0jXHxj3U145c
RaddRider
RaddRider - 10/14/2024, 9:12 AM
They may be!!! Maybe???
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 10/14/2024, 9:23 AM
He was not a Skrull until post-blip… they said themselves the secret invasion didn’t start until then.

