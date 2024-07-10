CRIMINAL Prime Video Series Casts SECRET INVASION Star Emilia Clarke As Mallory

CRIMINAL Prime Video Series Casts SECRET INVASION Star Emilia Clarke As Mallory

Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker's Criminal has rounded out its cast with another big name, as Emilia Clarke takes on the lead role of Mallory...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Prime Video's upcoming adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s acclaimed comic series, Criminal, has added another big name to its already very impressive cast, with Emilia Clarke (Secret Invasion, Game of Thrones) set to play the lead role of Mallory.

Per Variety's description, this take on the character is said to be as "a slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), who she’s in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with. Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone."

The cast of the show, which is being developed as an "interlocking universe of crime stories,” also includes Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier and Dominic Burgess.

Clarke will be best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones, but she has also appeared in the Star Wars and MCU franchises as Qi'ra and G’iah, respectively.

The Skrull freedom fighter gained incredible powers in the Secret Invasion finale, and despite the show's frosty reception, will likely return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line.

Brubaker is on board as co-showrunner and executive producer of Criminal along with Jordan Harper. Phillips also executive produces, as does Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will helm the first four episodes.

"Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics. I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen," said Nick Pepper, head Amazon MGM Studios, when the show was first announced.

Brubaker added, "Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan’s vision for the show is even more incredible."

What do you make of this casting news? Any Criminal fans out there? Drop us a comment down below.

Marvel's SECRET INVASION Star Kingsley Ben-Adir Reveals How He Responded To The Show's Negative Reception
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 5:34 PM
waaaaooowww
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/10/2024, 5:42 PM
@HerrmanM - oh a white lead and you're happy aye ole Herm?
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 5:44 PM
@McMurdo - That was a sarcastic 'WOW' because who cares about this 'news'.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2024, 5:36 PM
Don't bundle her with that travesty of Secret Invasion. That's the Mother of Dragons.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/10/2024, 5:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - Right? Put some respect on the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea’s name 😤
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/10/2024, 5:36 PM
"but she has also appeared in the Star Wars and MCU franchises"
You really don't need to embarrass her like that.
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 5:41 PM
Honestly I think it's best this and she hulk the mcu just ignores it. The marvels basically already ignored secret invasion, considering Gia should be entangled by the bangle and fury isn't worried about the world in chaos shooting people in the street for seeming pretty skrully.

In both cases, Gia's ridiculous power and the state of the world, it's just too messy in a series people didn't care for.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 5:45 PM
Oh cool , this show has been silently gathering a good and interesting cast!!

I like the character description so looking forward to seeing her in the role aswell as the show itself (especially since Brubaker is involved with it).

User Comment Image

