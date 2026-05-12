The Punisher: One Last Kill First Clip Reveals Surprise Guest Star & [Spoiler]'s Grim Fate

The Punisher: One Last Kill First Clip Reveals Surprise Guest Star & [Spoiler]'s Grim Fate

Marvel Television has shared the first clip from The Punisher: One Last Kill ahead of tonight's premiere, and it reveals the gruesome fate of a certain crime family...

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By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to debut on Disney+ later tonight (you can check out the social media reactions here), and Marvel Television has now released the first full clip from the Special Presentation.

The brief preview reveals that Frank Castle's whereabouts are still unknown since the events of Daredevil: Born Again, but the unhinged antihero has still been a very busy boy.

It turns out that Castle has already taken care of most members of the Gnucci family, and is now doing his best to lay low in a very dangerous neighbourhood. While queuing for a coffee in a local diner, the Punisher is recognised by a young girl, who gives him a wave to end the clip.

The full cast list for One Last Kill has not been announced, but the clip reveals that The Wire and Super actor Andre Royo - who is also set to play an undisclosed role in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow - will appear as a surprise guest star as the owner of the diner and the girl's father.

Check out the clip in the player below.

Director Green was asked about the somewhat confusing title during an interview with The Direct, and explained that it's actually a "misdirect."

"Well, obviously, Marvel has a lot of hand in the titles and that regard. I think for fans, though, like you said, once they see it, they'll understand it, and I think that's what's most important. So I think, yeah, it's a misdirect in the best way. I think it's one of those situations where you hear it, you're like, 'Wait, is this the end of The Punisher?' And when you realize that maybe it's not, I think that makes it even more cool."

We won't go into exactly where we leave Frank at the conclusion of One Last Kill, but Green hopes that fans come away surprised by how the Special wraps up.

"So, for me, I think whatever draws the audience into subverting their expectations. I think it's fun as a filmmaker. For me, it's all about subverting that. You know, you're gonna go on an action journey... 'Oh, okay, we're 20 minutes in, and we're not! What's going on here?' So I think for us, it's always trying to look for ways to subvert, and I think the title does that. Hopefully it does it in a way that doesn't annoy people and makes people satisfied when they see the end."

The full review embargo lifts later on, so be sure to check back to find out what critics made of The Punisher's latest rampage.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/12/2026, 3:55 PM
I didn't read any of this, and will come back to it after watching, but why the [frick] are you posting this before it's even aired? Jesus Christ.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/12/2026, 3:59 PM
@JabbaTheSus - I assume this question is directed at Marvel? 😂
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/12/2026, 4:15 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image

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Gambito
Gambito - 5/12/2026, 4:24 PM
This special looks fun but why only 40 minutes? That’s my only gripe, they give a full 6(?) hours episode mini to nobody Echo yet the big bad punisher only gets 40 minutes
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 5/12/2026, 4:30 PM
I recall in the pilot episode he killed some Gucci’s.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/12/2026, 4:47 PM
Bubbles from The Wire got his act together
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/12/2026, 5:02 PM
Oh my god LAURA LOOMER IS BACK
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/12/2026, 5:05 PM
He’s still avenging his family? It’s been 10 years. Bro finds a new person connected to their deaths like every few years now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 5:07 PM
Nice clip!!.

I wonder how the Gnucci Crime Family factored into the death of Frank’s family “allegedly” since we know in the Netflix series , it was Rawlins , Schoonover & Billy Russo who were behind the attempted targeted killing of Frank and used a cartel , a motorcycle gang and the Irish Mob’s drug deal gone bad as a cover for it…

Given that Frank does kill a Tony Gnucci in the first episode of Punisher S1 , this is likely him just trying to deal with unfinished business regardless of whether the Gnucci’s were truly involved or not.

Also , Andre Royo now becomes another actor that has double dipped in the MCU since he was previously in an episode of Agent Carter as “Spider Raymond”.

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Anyway , This seems enjoyable imo at the least so can’t wait to check it out tonight if not tomorrow!!.
Spike101
Spike101 - 5/12/2026, 5:19 PM
Can’t wait for tomorrow

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