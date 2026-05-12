The Punisher: One Last Kill First Clip Reveals Surprise Guest Star & [Spoiler]'s Grim Fate

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to debut on Disney+ later tonight (you can check out the social media reactions here), and Marvel Television has now released the first full clip from the Special Presentation.

The brief preview reveals that Frank Castle's whereabouts are still unknown since the events of Daredevil: Born Again, but the unhinged antihero has still been a very busy boy.

It turns out that Castle has already taken care of most members of the Gnucci family, and is now doing his best to lay low in a very dangerous neighbourhood. While queuing for a coffee in a local diner, the Punisher is recognised by a young girl, who gives him a wave to end the clip.

The full cast list for One Last Kill has not been announced, but the clip reveals that The Wire and Super actor Andre Royo - who is also set to play an undisclosed role in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow - will appear as a surprise guest star as the owner of the diner and the girl's father.

Check out the clip in the player below.

Frank Castle’s whereabouts remain unknown.



A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill streams tonight, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/5vxwtZZdQx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 12, 2026

Director Green was asked about the somewhat confusing title during an interview with The Direct, and explained that it's actually a "misdirect."

"Well, obviously, Marvel has a lot of hand in the titles and that regard. I think for fans, though, like you said, once they see it, they'll understand it, and I think that's what's most important. So I think, yeah, it's a misdirect in the best way. I think it's one of those situations where you hear it, you're like, 'Wait, is this the end of The Punisher?' And when you realize that maybe it's not, I think that makes it even more cool."

We won't go into exactly where we leave Frank at the conclusion of One Last Kill, but Green hopes that fans come away surprised by how the Special wraps up.

"So, for me, I think whatever draws the audience into subverting their expectations. I think it's fun as a filmmaker. For me, it's all about subverting that. You know, you're gonna go on an action journey... 'Oh, okay, we're 20 minutes in, and we're not! What's going on here?' So I think for us, it's always trying to look for ways to subvert, and I think the title does that. Hopefully it does it in a way that doesn't annoy people and makes people satisfied when they see the end."

The full review embargo lifts later on, so be sure to check back to find out what critics made of The Punisher's latest rampage.