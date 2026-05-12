Does The Punisher: One Last Kill Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Does The Punisher: One Last Kill Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ tonight, and we now have everything you need to know about the Special Presentation's runtime and whether it includes any post-credits scenes.

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By JoshWilding - May 12, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ tonight, and after glowing first reactions, fans are more excited than ever to reunite with Frank Castle in the MCU. 

We last saw Frank Castle breaking out of Wilson Fisk's makeshift prison in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's finale. The anti-hero didn't appear in Season 2, but has already lined up his next appearance in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While The Punisher: One Last Kill is a largely standalone tale, we know many of you will be hoping for a post-credits scene featuring a big cameo or any sort of tease for what comes next. We'll have a full ending explained and spoiler breakdown for you later tonight, but in the meantime, we can answer one spoiler-free question for you: Does the latest Marvel Special Presentation have anything extra when the credits roll?

No, The Punisher: One Last Kill does NOT have a post-credits scene. When the story ends, there's a title card, but nothing during or after the credits. 

The Special is 48 minutes with credits and roughly 44 without. Hopefully, it's a launching platform for a new series or movie, but we'll have more to share on that in our review later today. 

Recently, Jon Bernthal called The Punisher: One Last Kill "the most psychologically complex, darkest version of the Punisher that you're going to see."

He added, "I believe it's what the fans want. I wrote it alongside the help of Nick Koumalatsos, who's a Marine Raider and an unbelievable guy who wrote a book his own pain and his own bout with hopelessness and his story back. It was such an honour. He's a producer on [it]. Cody Alford, a Marine Raider, and Colton Hill, Green Beret, were on set."

"They're badass. They're more than badass," the actor continued. "They're just beautiful human beings, and they're great, and they really wanted to do something, you know, for the veterans community and especially for these guys, the tip of the spear guys who are really suffering with entering back into the world. And I think that's very much at the core of a Frank story."

In the Special Presentation, as Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight. 

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on May 12.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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