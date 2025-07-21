Marvel's VISION QUEST Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming: What's Next For White Vision?

With all the attention currently swirling around The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, it looks like an upcoming Disney+ Marvel TV show has quietly wrapped up production.

Vision Quest is an upcoming Disney+ series that continues the story of White Vision following the events of WandaVision.

Filming has reportedly just wrapped, and the show (currently without an exact release date) is expected to premiere in 2026.

At the heart of the series is Paul Bettany’s White Vision, who, after regaining the original Vision’s memories near the end of WandaVision, remains emotionally detached from the trials and tribulations undertaken by his predecessor.

The show will reportedly follow his existential journey to uncover his identity and purpose, exploring the divide between his logical programming and the deeply human experiences he now recalls.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) serves as showrunner, signaling a focus on character-driven storytelling and complex themes.

The series promises to expand the cast beyond Bettany, while notably including James Spader's highly-anticipated return as Ultron, setting up a round 2 confrontation between creation and creator.

Reportedly, T’Nia Miller will play Jocasta, a fellow Marvel AI, and Emily Hampshire is rumored to appear as a human embodiment of E.D.I.T.H., linking the show to Tony Stark’s legacy.

Todd Stashwick joins the cast as a mysterious assassin, possibly Paladin, while Ruaridh Mollica is speculated to appear as Tommy Maximoff, hinting at continued ties to Wanda’s storyline.

Faran Tahir is reportedly set to reprise his role as Raza from Iron Man, despite many fans believing the character had died.

His return could tie directly into the broader lore surrounding the Ten Rings, an organization that has quietly operated in the shadows of the MCU and was fully fleshed out in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

In that film’s post-credits scene, it’s revealed that Xu Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister and the Mandarin’s daughter, has taken control of the Ten Rings.

Though she previously claimed she would shut it down, Xialing has instead restructured the group, training both women and men, and transforming it into a more modern and potentially more dangerous version of the organization.

If Raza is indeed alive and still affiliated with the Ten Rings, his return could signal deeper ties between Vision Quest and the MCU’s expanding criminal underworld.

Vision Quest is set to explore deep themes around consciousness, identity, and the nature of memory, building on the philosophical groundwork laid in WandaVision and further cementing White Vision’s place in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.