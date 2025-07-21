Marvel's VISION QUEST Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming: What's Next For White Vision?

Marvel's VISION QUEST Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming: What's Next For White Vision?

Marvel's Vision Quest has reportedly wrapped filming! MCU fans will soon discover what's next for White Vision in this highly anticipated Disney+ series.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

With all the attention currently swirling around The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, it looks like an upcoming Disney+ Marvel TV show has quietly wrapped up production.

Vision Quest is an upcoming Disney+ series that continues the story of White Vision following the events of WandaVision.

Filming has reportedly just wrapped, and the show (currently without an exact release date) is expected to premiere in 2026.

At the heart of the series is Paul Bettany’s White Vision, who, after regaining the original Vision’s memories near the end of WandaVision, remains emotionally detached from the trials and tribulations undertaken by his predecessor.

The show will reportedly follow his existential journey to uncover his identity and purpose, exploring the divide between his logical programming and the deeply human experiences he now recalls.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) serves as showrunner, signaling a focus on character-driven storytelling and complex themes.

The series promises to expand the cast beyond Bettany, while notably including James Spader's highly-anticipated return as Ultron, setting up a round 2 confrontation between creation and creator.

Reportedly, T’Nia Miller will play Jocasta, a fellow Marvel AI, and Emily Hampshire is rumored to appear as a human embodiment of E.D.I.T.H., linking the show to Tony Stark’s legacy.

Todd Stashwick joins the cast as a mysterious assassin, possibly Paladin, while Ruaridh Mollica is speculated to appear as Tommy Maximoff, hinting at continued ties to Wanda’s storyline.

Faran Tahir is reportedly set to reprise his role as Raza from Iron Man, despite many fans believing the character had died.

His return could tie directly into the broader lore surrounding the Ten Rings, an organization that has quietly operated in the shadows of the MCU and was fully fleshed out in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

In that film’s post-credits scene, it’s revealed that Xu Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister and the Mandarin’s daughter, has taken control of the Ten Rings.

Though she previously claimed she would shut it down, Xialing has instead restructured the group, training both women and men, and transforming it into a more modern and potentially more dangerous version of the organization.

If Raza is indeed alive and still affiliated with the Ten Rings, his return could signal deeper ties between Vision Quest and the MCU’s expanding criminal underworld.

Vision Quest is set to explore deep themes around consciousness, identity, and the nature of memory, building on the philosophical groundwork laid in WandaVision and further cementing White Vision’s place in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For Ultron In Multiple Projects Following His VISION Return
Related:

Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For Ultron In Multiple Projects Following His VISION Return
Marvel Considering Multiple Endings For VISION, And Each Of Them Include Some Massive MCU Returns - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

Marvel Considering Multiple Endings For VISION, And Each Of Them Include Some Massive MCU Returns - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/21/2025, 12:43 PM
look, I know it's what it is, but "white vision" is always gunna hit kind of weird lol

and isn't he just vision at this point? is there another vision I'm forgetting exists at this point?
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/21/2025, 12:45 PM
I mean, ship of Theseus, I guess it depends on how you view that whole conversations, but he's all of visions original parts, and now has wanda's visions memories implanted in him so, he's vision now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 1:01 PM
@SATW42 - nope , only one Vision right now.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/21/2025, 12:50 PM
They’re still doing this? LOL Dear lord
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/21/2025, 12:51 PM
Had no idea they were shooting this.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/21/2025, 12:58 PM
LMAO I didnt even know they started filming lol
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 7/21/2025, 12:59 PM
Can we just call him Vision?

"White Vision" sounds like a platform for white supremacists.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/21/2025, 12:59 PM
User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 7/21/2025, 1:02 PM
Maybe calling it 'WHITE VISION' will give the 'usual suspects' a reason to watch it.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/21/2025, 1:20 PM
@Laridian - 🤣😂🤣😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 1:06 PM
Damn , not even one set pic or significant story leak as of yet so good for them.

Looking forward to this given the showrunner & cast…

My guess is that Raza has perhaps sent Todd Stashwick’s assassin to acquire Vision while Vision with the help of this young man named “Tucker” deals with his own psychological problems such as a resurrected Ultron trying to take over his body aswell and the external threat of Jocasta.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/21/2025, 1:11 PM
It’ll be almost a five year gap since this guy was last seen on screen.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/21/2025, 1:16 PM
@mountainman - I mean, it was just about 4 years between "I'll do it myself" and Infinity War for Thanos appearances.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/21/2025, 1:20 PM
@SATW42 - In that time he appeared in and was referenced in multiple other projects.

Based on the talent behind the camera, I’m actually excited for this show. But the huge gap in appearance for the character along with the numerous dangling plot threads could hurt this one.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/21/2025, 1:12 PM
I hope it’s good and they don’t waste the return of James Spader

Fingers crossed.

Also if Vision returns in the movies don’t depower him , keep him at his peak so he can have cool fight scenes
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/21/2025, 1:14 PM
Vision didn't bother to interject when Scarlet Witch was threatening to destroy the multiverse, so frankly I've no interest in seeing the character return. That's a complete character assassination of Vision for him not to give a shit.

You can't have WandaVision happen and then do absolutely frick-all with the character in-universe and out-of-universe.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder