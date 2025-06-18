Marvel Considering Multiple Endings For VISION, And Each Of Them Include Some Massive MCU Returns - SPOILERS

There have been a lot of Vision leaks as of late, but the latest sheds some light on how the series ends. It's a new era for Marvel Television now that Kevin Feige and company are back to focusing on quality over quantity, and it seems the studio is taking its time in figuring out how this show fits into wider plans for the MCU.

Daniel Richtman has proven himself a reliable source for Vision intel, and now reports that multiple endings are being tested for the series.

One option for the finale features Billy Maximoff and Ghost Agatha, while another would focus on the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch.

We'd imagine it will ultimately boil down to what works best for the story and where in the MCU release calendar Vision eventually falls.

Billy reuniting with his "father" as he searches for Tommy adds up, while the Scarlet Witch rising from the dead would be a great way to tee up her role in the remaining chapters of the Multiverse Saga. Either way, this WandaVision and Agatha All Along follow-up is shaping up to be a must-see.

With Marvel Studios skipping Hall H this year, who knows when we'll learn more about Marvel Studios' Vision plans (D23 in August is a strong possibility). We recently learned how and when Ultron factors into Vision; you can read more about that by clicking here.

Leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday appeared to show Star-Lord living with Vision, so it seems the android will play a key role in the upcoming blockbuster after likely being dragged into Peter Quill's apparent team-up with Wong and the Young Avengers.

Back in March, Olsen was asked about her MCU future and responded, "[Laughs] Well, if someone hasn't seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I did die." Pushed on whether any sort of return is in the works, the actor claimed, "Not that I'm aware of."

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, while James Spader is returning as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (Stashwick is rumoured to be playing Paladin).

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta, and Kerry Condon and Emily Hampshire enlisted for F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff.

Vision - or Vision Quest - is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.