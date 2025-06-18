Marvel Considering Multiple Endings For VISION, And Each Of Them Include Some Massive MCU Returns - SPOILERS

Marvel Considering Multiple Endings For VISION, And Each Of Them Include Some Massive MCU Returns - SPOILERS

Marvel Television is said to be considering multiple endings for its Vision TV series, and we now have details on at least two different versions of the finale, both of which would feature huge returns.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

There have been a lot of Vision leaks as of late, but the latest sheds some light on how the series ends. It's a new era for Marvel Television now that Kevin Feige and company are back to focusing on quality over quantity, and it seems the studio is taking its time in figuring out how this show fits into wider plans for the MCU.

Daniel Richtman has proven himself a reliable source for Vision intel, and now reports that multiple endings are being tested for the series. 

One option for the finale features Billy Maximoff and Ghost Agatha, while another would focus on the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch.

We'd imagine it will ultimately boil down to what works best for the story and where in the MCU release calendar Vision eventually falls. 

Billy reuniting with his "father" as he searches for Tommy adds up, while the Scarlet Witch rising from the dead would be a great way to tee up her role in the remaining chapters of the Multiverse Saga. Either way, this WandaVision and Agatha All Along follow-up is shaping up to be a must-see.

With Marvel Studios skipping Hall H this year, who knows when we'll learn more about Marvel Studios' Vision plans (D23 in August is a strong possibility). We recently learned how and when Ultron factors into Vision; you can read more about that by clicking here.

Leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday appeared to show Star-Lord living with Vision, so it seems the android will play a key role in the upcoming blockbuster after likely being dragged into Peter Quill's apparent team-up with Wong and the Young Avengers.

Back in March, Olsen was asked about her MCU future and responded, "[Laughs] Well, if someone hasn't seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I did die." Pushed on whether any sort of return is in the works, the actor claimed, "Not that I'm aware of."

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, while James Spader is returning as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (Stashwick is rumoured to be playing Paladin).

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta, and Kerry Condon and Emily Hampshire enlisted for F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff.

Vision - or Vision Quest - is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Kerry Condon Denies Reports That She'll Appear In VISION As The Human Form Of F.R.I.D.A.Y.
Related:

Kerry Condon Denies Reports That She'll Appear In VISION As The Human Form Of F.R.I.D.A.Y.
VISION Spoilers Reveal How The Series Begins And Ultron's Shocking MCU Return
Recommended For You:

VISION Spoilers Reveal How The Series Begins And Ultron's Shocking MCU Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/18/2025, 5:08 PM
I don’t buy this. Didn’t they just say Feige said things were starting to feel like homework? Why would they kill Wanda in a movie and bring her back in a show
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/18/2025, 5:12 PM
@MyCoolYoung - to set up a movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 5:19 PM
@MyCoolYoung - good point (unless that report wasn’t true).

Honestly then , I’m thinking a better way to end this trilogy of shows would be to have Billy reunite with Tommy (if he’s in this) and his “dad”.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/18/2025, 5:20 PM
@MyCoolYoung - There's no fixing that without a hard reboot. All those shows and movies are still continuity so there's gonna be a lot of homework for anything MCU that isn't like FF or Deadpool & Wolverine.

FF requires zero homework and every other movie until the end of this Saga is gonna be a big multiverse movie (and those usually do well), so I think they will likely just skate past the finish line (Secret Wars) without too many problems.

But then they need to hard reboot or this problem will always be there.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/18/2025, 5:22 PM
And every single movie they make will flop, just like the DCEU did when they finally lost their audience.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/18/2025, 5:12 PM

More Vision. More Scarlet witch.

Less of the singing/gay junk from Sh!tty Agatha.
AlanWarlock
AlanWarlock - 6/18/2025, 5:17 PM
@DocSpock - But I'm told Paul Bettany has a lovely singing voice....
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/18/2025, 5:26 PM
@AlanWarlock -

And I hope everyone enjoys it when he sings at church, parties, or in the shower.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 5:15 PM
If true then I’m good with either ending tbh so whatever fits the story best imo

Anyway looking forward to this show , I get more intrigued the more I hear about it tbh!!.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/18/2025, 5:15 PM
Speed up the Wiccan/Speed reunion. Wiccan wait no longer.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 6/18/2025, 5:29 PM
I'd like to see a proper badass green and red Vision as the powerful Avenger that he is, not this insipid white thing...Thor, Iron Man and the Vision, those were the Avengers you really needed when the stakes were high, the rest are also rans.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder