Kerry Condon Denies Reports That She'll Appear In VISION As The Human Form Of F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Marvel Studios' Vision will focus on the character's quest to regain his lost memories, a journey that will lead to Ultron and Jocasta.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 18, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Vision
Source: Entertainment Tonight

Is Kerry Condon truly confirmed to be portraying the human form of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the upcoming Vision Disney+ series?

While walking the red carpet for the premiere of F1, Condon stated that the rumor was not true.

"It's not true. I saw that and I was like, "Who's saying these things?'," exclaimed the Irish actress. However, she went on to add that she wouldn't say "there's no chance" it could happen "but at the moment, it's not in the cards for me."

The initial report came from Daniel Richtman, who is usually right more than he's wrong. Also, he was the first to report that Emily Hampshire would be portraying E.D.I.T.H. in Vision, a report that was later confirmed by Deadline.

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series centered on Vision, formerly titled Vision Quest, is shaping up to be a pivotal chapter in the MCU.

Now confirmed as the final installment in the narrative arc that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along, the series will follow White Vision’s search for identity and humanity.

Paul Bettany reprises his role as Vision, joined by James Spader, who returns as the voice of Ultron.

Reports suggest the two may face off in an unexpected twist involving a "human form" version of Ultron on the fictional island of Madripoor, where Vision is piecing together his fragmented memories.

The story is expected to explore Vision’s past, including his time as J.A.R.V.I.S., while diving deeper into the emotional and philosophical journey of a synthezoid seeking purpose.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) serves as showrunner and director, promising a character-driven yet action-packed series. The cast includes Todd Stashwick as a currently unnamed deadly assassin, while Ruaridh Mollica is rumored to play a young Tommy Maximoff (Speed), and T’Nia Miller as Jocasta, a robot originally designed to be Ultron’s companion.

Emily Hampshire joins as E.D.I.T.H., Tony Stark’s advanced AI, and Faran Tahir returns as Raza from Iron Man, hinting at potential flashbacks or unexpected plot threads.

With elements reportedly pulled from the shelved Armor Wars storyline, this series is poised to deliver a high-stakes, emotionally rich exploration of one of the MCU’s most complex and compelling heroes.

Keep it locked to CBM for ongoing updates on the Vision series, as we wait to see whether Condon was playing coy or if the concept of robots taking on human forms will extend beyond Vision, Ultron, E.D.I.T.H., and Jocasta.

VISION Spoilers Reveal How The Series Begins And Ultron's Shocking MCU Return
