VISION Series Officially Adds SCHITT'S CREEK Star Emily Hampshire As Human Version Of E.D.I.T.H.

Confirming a recent casting rumor, the trades have announced that Schitt's Creek alum Emily Hampshire will appear as a human incarnation of E.D.I.T.H. in Marvel's Vision series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

At this point, it seems clear that Marvel Television's Vision starring Paul Bettany series is assembling a line-up of former AI defence systems in human form - but for what reason remains to be seen.

First reported by Daniel Richtman, Deadline has now confirmed that Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) has joined the cast of Marvel's Disney+ Vision show as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero).

This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

E.D.I.T.H. took the form of a pair of high-tech sunglasses, which Spidey unwittingly gives to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The glasses were confiscated by Damage Control after Peter’s superhero identity is revealed to the world at the end of the movie.

James Spader will also return as Ultron, and while their roles have yet to be confirmed, rumor has it that Kerry Condon will appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, and James D'Arcy will be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project - which may or may not end up being titled Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. 

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/4/2025, 2:41 PM
She is always good in everything I have seen her in. Fine as hell too.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2025, 2:42 PM
yo chat is this real?
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2025, 2:46 PM
@harryba11zack - lol. I mean they can’t all be bangers can they. It would be a shame if it’s true.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/4/2025, 2:55 PM
@harryba11zack - seemed plausible until the "I am everything Tony Stark failed to become" line. I cannot imagine they'd be that dumb, but I've been wrong before.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2025, 2:59 PM
@McMurdo - me brotha..... they turned the infinity stones into phucking paper weight.....I believe everything i hear at this point.
User Comment Image
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 6/4/2025, 3:07 PM
@harryba11zack - Nah the Infinity Stones were the Infinity Stones. The TVA is just so powerful that to them its paperweights. They do all that the time, with Thanos being killed by Doom in 616.

That said, this sounds made up as hell lmao
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/4/2025, 2:44 PM
I really enjoyed Schitt's Creek and she was good in it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 3:29 PM
Look at her spouse.

That's why Kevin Fartie hired her.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 6/4/2025, 2:49 PM
I didn’t know marvel was still going. How are they doing?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 3:27 PM
@SirReginald -

Survival is a long shot.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 6/4/2025, 2:54 PM
A series on Vision? I'd rather have a season 2 of Moon Knight. Honestly, I've never been a big fan of Vision.
Yellow
Yellow - 6/4/2025, 3:07 PM
@Linux1172 - it's meant to be the 3rd part of a trilogy, Wandavision-Agatha-Vision

Love the concept, honestly
Yellow
Yellow - 6/4/2025, 3:07 PM
Yes. YES.

Y E S
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/4/2025, 3:07 PM
Good, this cast is filling out nicely.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 3:10 PM
Cool!!,

Emily Hampshire is a good actress from what I’ve seen of her work thus far and has worked with showrunner Terry Matalas in the past so her presence here makes sense..

I would normally be against recast but given that the original voice was Dawn Michelle King who is an editor and not an actress , I’ll let this go lol.

In regards to other A.I’s , I think KAREN was destroyed but it would be neat if they got Jennifer Connelly back in human form as the character too somehow since it would be nice to see her work alongside her husband.

User Comment Image

