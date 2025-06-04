VISION Series Officially Adds SCHITT'S CREEK Star Emily Hampshire As Human Version Of E.D.I.T.H.

At this point, it seems clear that Marvel Television's Vision starring Paul Bettany series is assembling a line-up of former AI defence systems in human form - but for what reason remains to be seen.

First reported by Daniel Richtman, Deadline has now confirmed that Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) has joined the cast of Marvel's Disney+ Vision show as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero).

This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

E.D.I.T.H. took the form of a pair of high-tech sunglasses, which Spidey unwittingly gives to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The glasses were confiscated by Damage Control after Peter’s superhero identity is revealed to the world at the end of the movie.

James Spader will also return as Ultron, and while their roles have yet to be confirmed, rumor has it that Kerry Condon will appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, and James D'Arcy will be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project - which may or may not end up being titled Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."