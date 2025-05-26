VISION Series Reportedly Casts FOUNDATION & LA FORTUNA Star T'Nia Miller As Jocasta - CONFIRMED

We had heard that Marvel Television's Vision series had found its Jocasta, and a new report now claims that T'Nia Miller is set to play the Bride of Ultron...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

UPDATE: Deadline has confirmed that Miller will play Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge."

We've been hearing rumors that Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off focusing on Paul Bettany's Synthezoid will introduce Jocasta to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a reliable source is now claiming that the role has been filled.

According to Daniel Richtman, T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) will play the Bride of Ultron in the Disney+ series.

The scooper mentions that Jocasta will be a villain, but there's a chance she will ultimately end up joining the Avengers down the line. In the comics, Jocasta - later known as Jocasta Pym - was created to be Ultron's bride, and was given the brainwaves of Janet van Dyne. It remains to be seen if the character will be given a similar origin for her live-action debut.

Miller has numerous film and TV credits to her name, and was a standout in Mike Flanagan Netflix adaptations The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Fall of The House of Usher.

The untitled Vision project - which may or may not end up being called Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. 

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

In addition to Bettany, Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Picard actor Todd Stashwick is also on board as "an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses."

Previous rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. We have also heard that Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy will appear as their respective characters, F.R.I.D.A.Y and Jarvis, and Faran Tahir will return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man

Vigor
Vigor - 5/26/2025, 5:02 PM
Fantastic casting
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/26/2025, 5:02 PM
Not familiar with her works but wish her luck
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/26/2025, 5:06 PM
She stands out in anything I've seen her in... good casting.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/26/2025, 6:34 PM
@MarkCassidy - I have faith in Terry Matalas. Picard s3 was that great.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 7:08 PM
@MarkCassidy -

Sometimes it's not a good thing to always stand out.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/26/2025, 5:06 PM
Attention @JoshWilding: Note how the word "black" is nowhere to be found in the headline.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/26/2025, 5:11 PM
I've only seen her in The Peripheral. She pulls off the villain role very well if that's what they're going for.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 5/26/2025, 5:12 PM
She's a really good actress. I like her in House of Usher and Bly Manor.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 7:09 PM
@SodaBurps -

Right.

Really good.

😉
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 5/26/2025, 7:18 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - She is. What's your point?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2025, 7:48 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - [frick] off
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/26/2025, 5:16 PM
I have a lot of faith in this based on show runner, cast, and the previous shows. I hope Scarlet Witch and Agatha Ghost show up, and they have a good story to tie up all the loose ends
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/26/2025, 5:22 PM
I was hoping it would be Michaela Cole just because her face and bone structure are otherworldly in the best possible way.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/26/2025, 5:22 PM
@Dotanuki - Coel! Michaela Coel!
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/26/2025, 5:31 PM
The Bride of Ultron!?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 7:09 PM
@FusionWarrior -

Bride?
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 5/26/2025, 5:31 PM
She looks just like that picture
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/26/2025, 5:32 PM
Never learn
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 5/26/2025, 6:15 PM
@AllsNotGood - Do you see the picture from the comics they used?
RolandD
RolandD - 5/26/2025, 6:23 PM
@comicfan100 - There you go applying logic again. There are rabid anti-woke warriors all over the comment sections here.
Yellow
Yellow - 5/26/2025, 6:45 PM
@RolandD - You can divide their fauna in 3 groups:

sample 1: "This casting is woke and communist"

sample 2: "Marvel is desperate to compete with the Shin Chan movie that was released in 1995"

sample 3: "This show will cost 187.917 and to break even it will have to make 891.871 in the international market of 615% average audience"

Most of them are the same person with different account.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/26/2025, 6:47 PM
@comicfan100 - I'm talking about using pointless derivative characters in place of ones people are clambering for
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 5/26/2025, 6:55 PM
@AllsNotGood - I'm sorry, but this is a show about Vision, so it stands to reason you would use an AI character like Jocasta in said show. She's a classic character who's never been in live-action before.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 7:03 PM
@RolandD -

There are rabid woke warriors all over the comment sections here.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 7:03 PM
@Yellow -

Liberals have more in common with animals, so don't even go there.
Yellow
Yellow - 5/26/2025, 7:05 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - thats a TRADITIONALIST way to put it too!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 7:10 PM
@Yellow -

A way that people should put it for all time.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/26/2025, 7:16 PM
@Yellow - LOLOLOLOLOL!
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/26/2025, 7:35 PM
@RolandD - They scream DEI or woke if non straight white man lead movie/tv show fails but keep quiet when straight white male movie/tv show fails.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2025, 7:55 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I notice there's a new option for reporting.

"Off-topic" lmao your days are numbered
RolandD
RolandD - 5/26/2025, 7:55 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - That sounds about right.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/26/2025, 7:55 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

WHOA! My dog wants to bite you for saying that.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/26/2025, 9:25 PM
@AllsNotGood - Never learn what, that some will overreact over minor things.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/26/2025, 5:33 PM
Omg yes! I love her, she's great.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/26/2025, 5:44 PM

Check check.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/26/2025, 7:09 PM
None of yall see what this man is?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 7:12 PM
@DocSpock -

Kevin Fartie like:

😙🎵🎶
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2025, 5:47 PM
I’m not familiar with her work outside of an episode of Doctor Who she did which she did well in imo…

User Comment Image

She certainly looks the part though so if she has indeed been cast then it seems like it could be a good fit!!.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/26/2025, 5:50 PM
NOBODY GIVES A [frick]

I hope they piss away another $200M on this dogshit
RolandD
RolandD - 5/26/2025, 6:26 PM
@Batmangina - I count nine positive comments about this casting and three - ones and a couple that I deemed neutral. I guess that makes 75% of the people commenting here nobodies.
