AGATHA ALL ALONG Boss Reveals Whether She's Still Involved With VISION (Which May Be Titled VISION QUEST)

The cast and crew of Agatha All Along are currently doing the rounds to discuss the new Disney+ series and that means updates on the MCU's future.

While Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hasn't been on hand to share any additional insights following those big Comic-Con reveals, Agatha All Along executive producer Mary Livanos did tell Phase Zero that the Scarlet Witch's spell on Agatha Harkness got "distorted" following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If she'd died, surely it would have broken?

Livanos also told the podcast that Joe Locke's Teen - widely believed to be Billy Maximoff - is travelling down the Witches' Road because he wants his own powers. She then confirmed that her next project is Vision (tellingly, the producer referred to it as Vision Quest, suggesting that's still what it's being referred to internally).

"Well, I can say - I think this has been announced - that Vision Quest is development," she said. "It's very early days, though we'll pick up after the events of WandaVision as well."

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, was also on hand and teased, "I would say that, if you know the MCU, [Agatha All Along] might justify a few things that happened in kind of a prologue way" in regards to the Doctor Strange sequel.

He also confirmed that, yes, more Marvel Special Presentations are on the way.

Back to Vision and when that series was first announced, Jac Schaeffer was expected to be heavily involved. Since then, the WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has moved on and Star Trek: Picard season 3's Terry Matalas is calling the shots.

"I'm not [involved]. I wish them so well," she stated. "Paul is a dear friend and an extraordinary person. So, I'm not involved but I'm entirely rooting for it."

As for how this series may inform what's to come in Vision, Schaeffer added, "Of course we're in the WandaVision Universe and that corner of the MCU sandbox, but this is very much Agatha's show. She would not have it any other way. She's my and our focus."

"This very much stands on its own and is about Agatha. I think in any MCU property, there are threads that connect because that's what we do," she continued. "It's my hope that the reach will extend but I believe this show itself is satisfying, the same way WandaVision was."

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.