AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Believes VISION Was Meant To Conclude The WANDAVISION Trilogy

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has revealed that Vision was once set to conclude the WandaVision trilogy and addresses the possibility of returning to the MCU as Agatha Harkness. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Source: Variety

Next year's Golden Globe nominees were announced yesterday, with Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn receiving a nod for "Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy" following her return as Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series. 

It's her first Golden Globe nomination and more major mainstream recognition for an MCU project. 

The Disney+ series concluded with Agatha's death and quick return as a ghost who will now join Billy Maximoff as he sets off to find his twin brother, Tommy Maximoff (known to comic book fans as the Young Avenger, Speed). However, Marvel Television hasn't revealed when and where that story will continue. 

Talking to Variety, Hahn opened up on her possible return and was asked if she thinks the nomination will push Marvel Studios to make Agatha All Along season 2. 

"Yeah, here’s hoping. I know anyone in the cast would be thrilled to jump into it," she said. "It was like one of the toughest, most coven-building, nourishing experiences of my creative life. So, I know we would all be absolutely thrilled."

"We always thought of it as a trilogy with the 'Vision' show, but who knows? They run a tight ship over there. I’ve heard nothing."

WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer was originally tasked with overseeing Vision, though the series has since been handed off to Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas. As a result, the focus of the show is thought to have changed with Agatha and Billy's story likely to continue elsewhere.

Hahn went on to say this about Agatha All Along becoming a reality after first playing the character as a villain in WandaVision:

"I love this character so much, and it was a fever dream to realize that she was going to have her own show, her own place to go deeper, like this supporting character from that incredible show 'WandaVision.' So, it’s all just been compounding on top of itself what a special opportunity and experience that has been like."

"I never would have thought a spinoff would have been in the cards. I never would have thought that [Kevin] Feige and Marvel would have had it back - this strictly female-led, gay/queer show about witches. No huge, big baddie that comes in. It just felt very different. Even 'WandaVision,' we always felt a little bit like a splinter off the Marvel universe - like an experimental stepsister - so to have this acknowledgment is so buoying for what good storytelling means and what it is."

"Jac Schaeffer’s mind is incredible. I love her imagination. It blows me away - her freedom of thought of allowing anything to be possible, and her gentle leadership. I really did feel - definitely during the pilot of 'Agatha' - that I was seeing Agatha through Jac’s eyeballs. That was how kind of simpatico [we were]. This is all, to me, because of Jac Schaeffer and her unending belief in this part and this world."

Seeing as Vision is technically Billy and Tommy's father, we'd be shocked if one or both characters don't appear in his series. However, that will likely be as a means to lead into another project like Agatha All Along season 2 or the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

I really don’t care for much of the Disney + MCU shows outside of werewolf by night, but I will say I rather enjoyed Agatha all along. It would be cool if there’s a variant of her baby sitting Franklin Richards in F4.
@blackiron777 - I would have been cool with Agatha as Nanny for F4 but as they are going with Herbie seems unlikely and not needed.
I mean , that would make sense and hasn’t VisionQuest been reported as such anyway?

I do like her singling out how different the show was then the usual fare we get in this genre which makes sense given it spun off from WV which itself was an experiment so kudos to Jac Schaefer & co for doing that…

Hell , the show was even structured differently to an extent then I felt like it would have been which added to my enjoyment of it.

I hope she gets to do more in this universe since I have liked both her projects so far!!.

