RUMOR: VISION's Supposed Co-Lead May Drop A Major SPOILER About The Upcoming WANDAVISION Spin-Off

WandaVision concluded with the original Vision, rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. to do as they command, attempting to kill Wanda Maximoff and his Hex double. The latter seemingly restored his doppelganger's memories during their battle, prompting the presumably emotionless "White Vision" to fly away to parts unknown.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Television will continue that story in Disney+'s upcoming Vision series and there's a great deal of intrigue surrounding the project.

We know that James Spader will return as Ultron, while it's been widely reported that the Disney+ series will also adapt elements of West Coast Avengers and Tom King's Vision series. There have even been rumblings that we'll see James D'Arcy and Kerry Condon play human versions of Edwin Jarvis and F.R.I.D.A.Y.

It feels like Vision is going to be a wonderfully weird ride, and a new rumour has definitely piqued our interest.

According to Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is currently looking to cast a "young teen" as the show's co-lead. This may be Vin or Viv, the children Vision created when he built his android family in the comics; that premise still feels a little too similar to WandaVision to be the main focus of this show, and while Victor Mancha is another possibility, we have a feeling it's Tommy Maximoff.

Agatha All Along has put Billy Maximoff front and centre, so Vision feels like a good spot to shift focus to Speed (especially as Vision has been M.I.A. for three years and we're yet to discover what became of him and Tommy when the Hex came down).

If not Tommy, perhaps we'll see a younger version of Vision similar to the one who joined the Young Avengers after his predecessor was killed by the Scarlet Witch during Avengers Disassembled.

We'll see, but the scooper adds that Vision will begin filming early next year so Marvel Studios is clearly looking to keep the momentum going heading into what we anticipate being a new spin on Avengers: The Children's Crusade in that long-rumoured Scarlet Witch project.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige heaped praise on Vision's showrunner, Star Trek: Picard season 3 boss Terry Matalas.

"That’s how I got to know him," the Marvel Studios boss started. "It was from his amazing work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this."

The sci-fi show's third season received widespread critical acclaim and several awards. Feige is a well-known Trekkie and previously appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.

Stay tuned for updates on Vision as we have them.