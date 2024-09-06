Scarlet Witch Actor Elizabeth Olsen Reflects On Being "Marvel's Weird Cousin" With WANDAVISION

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we still don't know what's next for the Scarlet Witch in the MCU. The character does appear to have died, but her story surely isn't over and there are plenty of places Wanda Maximoff can still go after her rampage through the Multiverse.

While Elizabeth Olsen had long been a key part of the Avengers franchise, it was WandaVision that put the spotlight squarely on her MCU hero.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, Olsen explained why the Disney+ series was a "career curveball" for her. "No-one forced me to do that! I have made a choice to continue on with Marvel, and they've made a choice to continue on with me."

"I was really scared about doing a Marvel project for TV, because these are otherworldly, larger-than-life characters that are seen in films, and I didn’t know if it would still work on a television at home," Olsen continued. "But I had confidence in the format because the storytelling really honoured the TV medium."

"We really felt we were Marvel's weird cousin. We didn't know it was going to have such a response. It came out during the pandemic and it almost had way more relevance to everyone's lives; [we were all] trying to function in these bubbles that we were put in, and then there was this world outside of a bubble," she added. "No-one even knew what reality was at that point!"

In the same interview, Olsen revealed which project changed her career.

"Martha Marcy May Marlene, but I wasn't really aware of the opportunity it had opened up for me at the time, because all my focus had been on theatre. When I got that job, it was after understudying in off-Broadway shows for a year, and I came back from a semester at the Moscow Art Theatre School. I was still at college. I understood the culture of the theatre scene more than I did the independent film scene." "I didn't really understand that [being in that film] created an opportunity for me to make choices around the projects I wanted to do. I just wanted keep having jobs and continuing to act professionally; I didn't really have in my mind what the best version could look like. The best version, to me, back then, was just being a working actor. So the film changed my life, but I didn't know how to use it in the best way possible."

The WandaVision story will continue in Agatha All Along later this month and then in Vision starring Paul Bettany. Rumour has it Olsen will return there, albeit as Virginia, the android wife of the Avenger.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.