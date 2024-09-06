VISION Disney+ Series Casts PICARD Actor Todd Stashwick As A Mysterious Villain

It seems the returning Ultron won't be the only bad guy Vision is going to have to contend with in the upcoming Disney+ WandaVision spin-off series.

THR is reporting that Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Vision Quest (not the official title) series in an undisclosed role. While his character is not named, the trade believes Stashwick will play "an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses."

Could this be an established Marvel Comics villain? There are numerous characters that fit the assassin bill, so let the speculation commence.

The project is being described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

We found out earlier this year that the Vision show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. The show is currently on track for a 2026 premiere.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as the MCU's tragic synthezoid, with Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but the initial report did note that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Previous Vision Quest rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. Euphoria alum Javon Walton is rumored to be up for the role of "Teen" (most likely Speed).