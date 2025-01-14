VISION: Faran Tahir To Return As IRON MAN Villain Raza For Disney+ WANDAVISION Spin-Off

Marvel Studios is set to bring back a villain from the very first MCU movie for the upcoming Disney+ Vision series - but probably not the one you're expecting.

Deadline reports that Faran Tahir will return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targetted Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Raza appeared to meet his end at the hands of Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), but it's worth noting that we didn't actually see him die when Stane sent his men into the tent to finish off his former ally.

We have no idea why Marvel is utilizing this particular character for the WandaVision spin-off, but it might have something to do with Stark's involvement in Vision's creation. It's also entirely possible that Raza is dead, and will only appear in flashbacks or as some kind of illusion or construct.

The untitled Vision project - which might end up being called Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

In addition to Paul Bettany, Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Picard actor Todd Stashwick is also on board as "an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses."

Previous rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. Euphoria alum Javon Walton is rumored to be up for the role of "Teen" (most likely Speed), and we have also heard that Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy will appear as their respective characters, F.R.I.D.A.Y and Jarvis.