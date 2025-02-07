VISION TV Show's Directors Have Been Revealed Following Possible Tommy Maximoff Casting

Jac Schaeffer was originally going to take charge of Vision (which may or may not still be called Vision Quest) but moved on from the series to focus on Agatha All Along.

Vision is still expected to form part of the WandaVision "trilogy," though it feels like these shows are all building to the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie. If so, we'd bet on that adapting elements from Avengers: The Children's Crusade, as Wanda, Vision, Billy, and Tommy finally reunite.

Nexus Point News has spotted an update to cinematographer Christopher Ross' online résumé in which he lists Vision Quest as one of his upcoming projects. Interestingly, he also names the show's directors.

Showrunner Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) will be part of the team stepping behind the camera, as will his 12 Monkeys collaborator, Christopher J. Byrne (American Gods).

Perhaps the most intriguing addition to Vision is Vincenzo Natali. Best known for The Peripheral and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, he has a background in horror which could be beneficial to the weird places we've heard this series takes us.

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Ruaridh Mollica had been cast in Vision as a series regular called "Tucker." While Tommy Maximoff seems a likely role for the 25-year-old, we'd be remiss not to point out rumours the former Avenger will build himself a family (meaning Mollica could be taking on the role of Vin Vision).

We've also heard that Ultron's son, Victor Mancha, is a possibility.

Paul Bettany returns in Vision as the title character, with James Spader reprising his Avengers: Age of Ultron role as Ultron. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who will reprise the role of Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear.

"We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about," Bettany said last year after confirming shooting begins in 2025. He'd decline to reveal any more, noting that when it comes to the MCU, "snitches end up in ditches."

"I love [Agatha All Along]," he added. "I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Asked if Marvel Studios could make a second season of that show, Kathryn Hahn has shared, "Yeah, here’s hoping. I know anyone in the cast would be thrilled to jump into it. It was like one of the toughest, most coven-building, nourishing experiences of my creative life. So, I know we would all be absolutely thrilled."

"We always thought of it as a trilogy with the 'Vision' show, but who knows? They run a tight ship over there. I’ve heard nothing," she added.

Vision currently looks likely for a 2026 premiere, but based on the long wait for Ironheart and Wonder Man, a 2027 debut is also a possibility.