VISION TV Show's Directors Have Been Revealed Following Possible Tommy Maximoff Casting

VISION TV Show's Directors Have Been Revealed Following Possible Tommy Maximoff Casting

Following yet another major casting addition to Vision, we have news on the three filmmakers who will step behind the camera to direct episodes of the WandaVision follow-up. You can find out more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

Jac Schaeffer was originally going to take charge of Vision (which may or may not still be called Vision Quest) but moved on from the series to focus on Agatha All Along

Vision is still expected to form part of the WandaVision "trilogy," though it feels like these shows are all building to the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie. If so, we'd bet on that adapting elements from Avengers: The Children's Crusade, as Wanda, Vision, Billy, and Tommy finally reunite. 

Nexus Point News has spotted an update to cinematographer Christopher Ross' online résumé in which he lists Vision Quest as one of his upcoming projects. Interestingly, he also names the show's directors. 

Showrunner Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) will be part of the team stepping behind the camera, as will his 12 Monkeys collaborator, Christopher J. Byrne (American Gods). 

Perhaps the most intriguing addition to Vision is Vincenzo Natali. Best known for The Peripheral and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, he has a background in horror which could be beneficial to the weird places we've heard this series takes us. 

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Ruaridh Mollica had been cast in Vision as a series regular called "Tucker." While Tommy Maximoff seems a likely role for the 25-year-old, we'd be remiss not to point out rumours the former Avenger will build himself a family (meaning Mollica could be taking on the role of Vin Vision).

We've also heard that Ultron's son, Victor Mancha, is a possibility. 

Paul Bettany returns in Vision as the title character, with James Spader reprising his Avengers: Age of Ultron role as Ultron. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who will reprise the role of Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear.

"We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about," Bettany said last year after confirming shooting begins in 2025. He'd decline to reveal any more, noting that when it comes to the MCU, "snitches end up in ditches."

"I love [Agatha All Along]," he added. "I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Asked if Marvel Studios could make a second season of that show, Kathryn Hahn has shared, "Yeah, here’s hoping. I know anyone in the cast would be thrilled to jump into it. It was like one of the toughest, most coven-building, nourishing experiences of my creative life. So, I know we would all be absolutely thrilled."

"We always thought of it as a trilogy with the 'Vision' show, but who knows? They run a tight ship over there. I’ve heard nothing," she added. 

Vision currently looks likely for a 2026 premiere, but based on the long wait for Ironheart and Wonder Man, a 2027 debut is also a possibility.

VISION Series Adds THE FRANCHISE Actor Ruaridh Mollica As Tucker - Has The MCU Found Its Speed?
Related:

VISION Series Adds THE FRANCHISE Actor Ruaridh Mollica As "Tucker" - Has The MCU Found Its Speed?
VISION: Faran Tahir To Return As IRON MAN Villain Raza For Disney+ WANDAVISION Spin-Off
Recommended For You:

VISION: Faran Tahir To Return As IRON MAN Villain Raza For Disney+ WANDAVISION Spin-Off

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/7/2025, 7:21 AM
You know what they should probably do?

Make a TV universe that is MCU-adjacent (like Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man or Agents of SHIELD). That way they can continue the shitty post-Endgame timeline with all of these TV projects like Moon Knight S2, Champions, etc.
Meanwhile have the real, rebooted Sacred Timeline will be exclusive to movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 7:36 AM
Cool , the cinematographer & directors have a nice resume with some good tv experience on there!!.

Given the addition of Vincenzo Natali and his expertise in the horror genre , it would be cool if the series did lean into that on his episode(s…

Perhaps you could play into that via Ultron with some body horror as he tries to take over this rebooted Visions body for his own after just being there in his subconscious for so long?.

Anyway , we’ll see but so far I’m liking the cast & crew being assembled for Vision!!.
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 2/7/2025, 7:57 AM
I couldn't care LESS about a tv series based on Vision. Where is Moon Knight 2? After only getting like what...14 minutes of actual Moon Knight in the first season, I feel robbed but if they do a season 2 I can chalk it up to an origin story season and be cool with that. Vision? I wasn't crazy about him in the films or the comics, let alone a whole series based on him.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder