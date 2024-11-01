WANDAVISION Head Writer Details Scrapped Post-Credits Scene With Doctor Strange; Talks SCARLET WITCH's Future

WANDAVISION Head Writer Details Scrapped Post-Credits Scene With Doctor Strange; Talks SCARLET WITCH's Future

WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has finally confirmed that the former series once featured a post-credits scene with Doctor Strange confronting the Scarlet Witch. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 01, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision
Source: Variety

In WandaVision's post-credits scene, we found the Scarlet Witch hiding out in a remote cabin where she was studying the Darkhold. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness controversially revealed it had corrupted the Avenger, with the former Sorcerer Supreme confronting Wanda Maximoff after initially turning to the hero for help.

Talking to Variety, WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer finally confirmed there were plans for Benedict Cumberbatch to make an appearance in the 2021 TV show's stinger. 

"Initially, Doctor Strange was going to appear in the tag for 'WandaVision.' It’s Wanda sitting on the porch of that cabin, and she’s rocking peacefully. And you know how Strange can do those circles around someone, and make them go somewhere? The circle starts around her, like she’s going to be teleported somewhere, and she stops it, so Strange has to show up in person."

"I just loved that so much, that Wanda would be like, 'No, I’m not going to go where you want to teleport me. You’re going to have to come to my door,'" the creative continued. "It was a good one, but another tag took its place."

We'd imagine that was never shot, likely as a result of the pandemic. 

Talking of Wanda, Schaeffer was also quizzed on the possibility of a Scarlet Witch movie. "I know nothing of a Wanda movie, that’s what I can tell you," she responded before confirming the character was never lined up to appear in Agatha All Along.

"The discussion during the rollout is complicated. If I felt it served the watch [of the show] to say, 'Wanda’s not in the show,' I would have just said that. But it’s my feeling that it then becomes the conversation," Schaeffer explained. "I’m not interested in stringing anybody along. If you look at my comments, they were pretty clear that she wasn’t going to show up. But the sort of hardlining it, I think, is no fun. People want to have their theories. I don’t want to spoil anybody’s party. I just want to gently curate it."

As for whether she has any involvement with the upcoming Vision series from Terry Matalas, the filmmaker replied, "No, I haven’t had any direct conversations, so I don’t know where they are with that. I mean, I wish them well, and I am so excited to see it. I love Paul Bettany, and I love him as Vision."

Recently, it's been rumoured that the Scarlet Witch will return in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially as an amnesiac ally to Doctor Doom. With any luck, that will lead into a Scarlet Witch movie which also picks up where Agatha All Along left off. 

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Biggest Twists, Speed, Mephisto, And Why There's No Post-Credits Scene
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Biggest Twists, Speed, Mephisto, And Why There's No Post-Credits Scene
VISION Star Paul Bettany Reveals When New Series Begins Filming & Gives His Take On AGATHA ALL ALONG
Recommended For You:

VISION Star Paul Bettany Reveals When New Series Begins Filming & Gives His Take On AGATHA ALL ALONG

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/1/2024, 3:28 PM
The extra scene would have been cool. I wish they did more with showing her being corrupted by the Darkhold but I was happy with what we got
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/1/2024, 3:39 PM
"The discussion during the rollout is complicated. If I felt it served the watch [of the show] to say, 'Wanda’s not in the show,' I would have just said that. But it’s my feeling that it then becomes the conversation," Schaeffer explained. "I’m not interested in stringing anybody along. If you look at my comments, they were pretty clear that she wasn’t going to show up. But the sort of hardlining it, I think, is no fun. People want to have their theories. I don’t want to spoil anybody’s party. I just want to gently curate it."

Hard disagree on this one. If you just say "she's 100% not in it, it doesn't become the conversation, it just ends it.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 11/1/2024, 3:45 PM
@SATW42 -
They can claim they don't want to string people along, but a lot of the fan discussion was questioning if or when Scarlet Witch would appear because the show is focused around Scarlet Witch supporting characters.

As you mentioned, they intentionally left the conversation open to allow for the discussion to continue so it'd benefit from people tuning in to see if/when she turns up.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 11/1/2024, 3:42 PM
It's still utterly retarded of them to have not included Doctor Strange because the writers and those involved were sexist and thought that having a male character show-up to help would imply the female characters were weak. Absolutely moronic of them.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/1/2024, 3:59 PM
@Scarilian - why are people so comfortable throwing the r word around again? It's like the 3rd time today.

@natebest if we can auto censor [frick] <- see, can we do something about this derogatory word once and for all, please?
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/1/2024, 4:02 PM
@natebest - at the very least I'll take an explanation as to why you can literally say anything on this site except for one word.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/1/2024, 4:12 PM
Is anyone else notification icon just constantly showing?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/1/2024, 4:17 PM
@ThorArms - Someone probably sent you a friend request
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/1/2024, 4:18 PM

I hope Scarlet Witch is involved in Doom and Secret Wars.

I would also love to see a Scarlet Witch/Vision movie that resolves all of their stuff with Dr. Strange, Clea, Wong, & maybe our new Magneto involved.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/1/2024, 4:33 PM
its obvious its not going to be a damn Scarlett witch movie. the mcu cesspool of rumored projects is getting old. we wont ever know shit until comic cons or D23s once or twice a year will Feige slightly crack the window open to give us little nuggets like a timeline. the post credit scenes will leave us hints but nothing will ever EVER be confirmed until its con time. Feige will continue to not engage fans except when world premieres or cons happen. the world premieres will only glean useless red carpet innuendos and wait and see answers before he goes back into his hole.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/1/2024, 4:48 PM
Would've been cool, but the ending was satisfying enough.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder