WANDAVISION Head Writer Details Scrapped Post-Credits Scene With Doctor Strange; Talks SCARLET WITCH's Future

In WandaVision's post-credits scene, we found the Scarlet Witch hiding out in a remote cabin where she was studying the Darkhold. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness controversially revealed it had corrupted the Avenger, with the former Sorcerer Supreme confronting Wanda Maximoff after initially turning to the hero for help.

Talking to Variety, WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer finally confirmed there were plans for Benedict Cumberbatch to make an appearance in the 2021 TV show's stinger.

"Initially, Doctor Strange was going to appear in the tag for 'WandaVision.' It’s Wanda sitting on the porch of that cabin, and she’s rocking peacefully. And you know how Strange can do those circles around someone, and make them go somewhere? The circle starts around her, like she’s going to be teleported somewhere, and she stops it, so Strange has to show up in person."

"I just loved that so much, that Wanda would be like, 'No, I’m not going to go where you want to teleport me. You’re going to have to come to my door,'" the creative continued. "It was a good one, but another tag took its place."

We'd imagine that was never shot, likely as a result of the pandemic.

Talking of Wanda, Schaeffer was also quizzed on the possibility of a Scarlet Witch movie. "I know nothing of a Wanda movie, that’s what I can tell you," she responded before confirming the character was never lined up to appear in Agatha All Along.

"The discussion during the rollout is complicated. If I felt it served the watch [of the show] to say, 'Wanda’s not in the show,' I would have just said that. But it’s my feeling that it then becomes the conversation," Schaeffer explained. "I’m not interested in stringing anybody along. If you look at my comments, they were pretty clear that she wasn’t going to show up. But the sort of hardlining it, I think, is no fun. People want to have their theories. I don’t want to spoil anybody’s party. I just want to gently curate it."

As for whether she has any involvement with the upcoming Vision series from Terry Matalas, the filmmaker replied, "No, I haven’t had any direct conversations, so I don’t know where they are with that. I mean, I wish them well, and I am so excited to see it. I love Paul Bettany, and I love him as Vision."

Recently, it's been rumoured that the Scarlet Witch will return in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially as an amnesiac ally to Doctor Doom. With any luck, that will lead into a Scarlet Witch movie which also picks up where Agatha All Along left off.