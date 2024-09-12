WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Talks Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom And Her Own MCU Future

After making her MCU debut as Wanda Maximoff in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, Elizabeth Olsen played a recurring role across a couple of different franchises before finally taking centre stage in WandaVision.

Launched in 2021, it was Marvel Studios' first Disney+ TV series and, for many fans, still ranks among the best.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness followed the next year but proved divisive thanks to its villainous portrayal of the Scarlet Witch. Corrupted by the Darkhold, Wanda went on a murderous rampage across the Multiverse before seemingly taking her own life.

The Standard recently spoke to Olsen and started by asking for her thoughts on Robert Downey Jr.'s shock MCU return as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' Doctor Doom

"Lots of people were texting me saying, 'I can’t believe this about Downey, did you know?' and I was like, 'I have no idea what you’re taking about' and had to go on the internet to find out," the actor admitted. "There’s a Marvel brain that just lets us know [when a new movie or TV series is in train]."

Olsen added, "I adored Wandavision, which opened up a whole world for me and the character, totally different from when I first signed on 10 years ago. Then Multiverse of Madness was a whole different thing, but I still got to follow the thread of this woman and use her differently and surprisingly."

Asked what her own MCU future could look like, the Scarlet Witch actor said, "No one's tying me up. These are choices to keep moving forward with them [Marvel]. Every time it's a conversation: what would we like to do? And it’s like returning to a family: my dialect coach, movement coach, stunt people, crew, camera operators. There’s a lot to love about being part of that."

In a separate conversation with Happy Sad Confused, Olsen also shared her thoughts on the upcoming launch of Agatha All Along. While stopping short of teasing her involvement with the show (we don't expect the Scarlet Witch to appear, unfortunately), she did say, "I'm really excited for Kathryn [Hahn] That cast is incredibly fun, and I've only heard bits and pieces from them...I'm excited for them."

We'll see what happens but even if Olsen doesn't make a surprise appearance in Agatha All Along, we're anticipating the series dropping some big hints - if not outright confirmation - about what became of the Avenger following the Darkhold's destruction.

Plus, there are still persistent rumours about plans for a Scarlet Witch solo movie...