WHAT IF...? Season 2 - Spoilery Synopses For Remaining Episodes Tease Major Multiverse Surprises

What If...? returned to Disney+ earlier this week with its second season and, so far, we've been taken on quite a ride. The animated series has put wild new spins on characters like Nebula, Star-Lord, and Happy Hogan, but what's to come in the weeks ahead?

The marketing campaign for this one has been strange (screeners weren't sent out to the press until the day before the premiere aired, leading to fewer reviews than normal but a still impressive 92% Rotten Tomatoes score) and we only now have synopses for the remaining instalments.

Based on what we're seeing here, it sounds like we're getting another two-part finale with that trip to 1602 leading into the return of Strange Supreme and a battle with mysterious "Universe Killers." Will What If...? finally shed some light on what's to come in the Multiverse Saga? We'll see.

Here are the synopses for the next six instalments of the Disney+ series:

What If... Iron Man Crashed Into The Grandmaster? After his gambit to destroy the Chitauri Fleet during the battle of New York strands him on the planet of Sakaar, Tony Stark's efforts to overthrow The Grandmaster lead to a ceremonial, grand prix-turned-demolition-derby—a death match that could land Tony on the Sakaarian throne. What If... Captain Carter Fought The Hydra Stomper? After the long-lost Hydra Stomper is recovered, Captain Carter's mission to save her old flame, Steve Rogers, sets her on a collision course with new enemies. What If... Kahhori Reshaped The World? After conquistadors lay siege to her tribe, a young Mohawk woman ventures into the Tesseract-powered waters of the legendary Forbidden Lake to recruit the forces of Sky World to help save her people. What If... Hela Found The Ten Rings? Growing weary of Hela's bloodlust, Odin opts to teach his daughter a lesson by stripping her of her powers and banishing her to Earth. But when she lands in ancient China, the seductive lure of the Ten Rings threatens to reawaken the Goddess of Death's villainous appetite. What If... The Avengers Assembled In 1602? When Captain Carter is transported to an Elizabethan-era locale that's populated by modern day MCU figures, she'll have to uncover the cause of the temporal anomaly that's mysteriously stranded so many familiar heroes and villains in the year 1602. What If... Strange Supreme Intervened? When Captain Carter teams up with an old friend to hunt down vicious Universe Killers terrorizing the Multiverse, she finds the greatest threat to all existence may be closer to her than she realizes.

We've been recapping each episode of What If...? season 2 and, in case you missed them, you can check out our breakdowns of the first few chapters below (and yes, we'll be back here tomorrow, on Christmas Day, with another for "What If... Iron Man Crashed Into The Grandmaster?").

