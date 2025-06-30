Adria Arjona Would Make A Great WONDER WOMAN Says DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn

Adria Arjona Would Make A Great WONDER WOMAN Says DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn

Wonder Woman is back in the spotlight as casting rumors heat up. With James Gunn praising Adria Arjona, fans are now speculating whether she’s the top choice to lead the DCU’s next chapter.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 30, 2025 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

After Wonder Woman was largely absent from James Gunn's January 2023 unveiling of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate (Paradise Lost is set long before Wonder Woman is born) things are now picking up pretty rapidly for the Themysciran princess. 

Over two years later, things are picking up as this past May, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav named Wonder Woman as one of the DCU's four pillars, along with Batman, Superman, and Supergirl.

Then in June, James Gunn announced that a Wonder Woman movie was officially in development.

Around this timeframe, many actresses have all suddenly expressed interest in the role, including Moon Knight's May Calamawy, Scream's Melissa Barrera, and Andor's Adria Arjona.

It's the latter who James Gunn addresses in a recent interview with ExtraTV as the DC Studios co-CEO addresses the prevaling online theory that Gunn wants Arjona for the role because he's following the actress on Instagram.

Said Gunn, "You know, I follow Adria on Instagram, and everyone came out, 'He just followed her. That means she's Wonder Woman.' She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. But she was in a movie I made, seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. So, I followed her then, I didn't just follow her [recently]." 

James Gunn and Adria Arjona first teamed up on the 2016 action-horror movie The Belko Experiment.

Given their past collaboration and Gunn's recent praise, it’s fair to wonder if Arjona has become the leading favorite among fans.

Even before this latest interview, her name was already showing up often in comment sections and social media threads, making her one of the most talked-about choices for the role.

As evidenced in Superman, Gunn is definitely striving to find actors who look the physical embodiment of the heroes and villains they portray. 

Wonder Woman is typically depicted as 6'0" to 6'2," with a toned and athletic build, long dark hair and blue eyes. She is often depicted as having an otherworldly beauty, frequently compared to the goddess Aphrodite. Her appearance is usually marked by strong, elegant features that reflect a regal and timeless Greek or Mediterranean look. 

There aren’t many widely recognized actresses in Hollywood who fully match that description. As such, some compromises may be necessary, unless James Gunn and Peter Safran decide to cast a completely new face in the role.

Is Adria Arjona your pick for Wonder Woman? Share your thoughts in the space below.

SUPERMAN: 5 Biggest Spoilers From The First Junket Interviews (Including Who Owns The DCU's Hall Of Justice)
Related:

SUPERMAN: 5 Biggest Spoilers From The First Junket Interviews (Including Who Owns The DCU's Hall Of Justice)
James Gunn Hints At Plans To Introduce NUBIA To The DCU: You Might Be Very Happy In The Distant Future
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Hints At Plans To Introduce NUBIA To The DCU: "You Might Be Very Happy In The Distant Future"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/30/2025, 8:22 PM
She’s probably the best option out there now. Unless they go with a lesser name like they did with Corenswet.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/30/2025, 8:37 PM
@MisterBones - I disagree. I think Melissa Barrera has more of a physical stature for it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/30/2025, 8:57 PM
@dagenspear - don cheadle is 1 foot short 100 pounds light to Jim Rohdes in comics no one ever complained about him not meeting proper fan casting trash
Gambito
Gambito - 6/30/2025, 8:25 PM
Listen it will definitely be a new face, Gal was barely known when cast plus James Gunn has a spotless record of casting 10/10 babe newcomers
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 8:28 PM
I think Adria would be a good Wonder Woman…

However if not her then Monica Barbaro would be my pick.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/30/2025, 8:28 PM
I’m interpreting this as confirmation that Jennifer Holland has made her selection and it’s not Wondy.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/30/2025, 8:29 PM
"....Gunn is definitely striving to find actors who look the physical embodiment of the heroes and villains they portray."

I guess that means she won't be black.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/30/2025, 8:36 PM
@lazlodaytona - Why? Physicality doesn't have to mean race as a whole.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/30/2025, 8:32 PM
Too thin to me in frame. I wanna see someone whose got a little more physical stature. Melissa Barrera is among those I'm looking at for that, to me.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/30/2025, 8:34 PM
Come to think of it.

She will make a good Wonder Woman.

She [frick]ing hot

She can hold her own among men(check out Guy Ritchie's movie- Something Gentlemanly Warfare, I can't [frick]ing remember the name) but she was good in the movie and stood out.

Let's see how this goes.

For [frick]s Sake
mck13
mck13 - 6/30/2025, 9:03 PM
PHUX GUNN...Superman will end up acting like STAR LORD SMFH
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/30/2025, 9:04 PM
This dude made ONE good guardians movie and they refuse to stop glazing him. Shit is wild LOL
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/30/2025, 9:09 PM
Mujer Maravilla
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/30/2025, 9:38 PM

She would be great.

I officially apply for the position of her personal wedgie remover.
eddyxx
eddyxx - 6/30/2025, 9:41 PM
Whole article about this actress and not one picture of her

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder