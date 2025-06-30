Adria Arjona Would Make A Great WONDER WOMAN Says DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn

After Wonder Woman was largely absent from James Gunn's January 2023 unveiling of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate (Paradise Lost is set long before Wonder Woman is born) things are now picking up pretty rapidly for the Themysciran princess.

Over two years later, things are picking up as this past May, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav named Wonder Woman as one of the DCU's four pillars, along with Batman, Superman, and Supergirl.

Then in June, James Gunn announced that a Wonder Woman movie was officially in development.

Around this timeframe, many actresses have all suddenly expressed interest in the role, including Moon Knight's May Calamawy, Scream's Melissa Barrera, and Andor's Adria Arjona.

It's the latter who James Gunn addresses in a recent interview with ExtraTV as the DC Studios co-CEO addresses the prevaling online theory that Gunn wants Arjona for the role because he's following the actress on Instagram.

Said Gunn, "You know, I follow Adria on Instagram, and everyone came out, 'He just followed her. That means she's Wonder Woman.' She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. But she was in a movie I made, seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. So, I followed her then, I didn't just follow her [recently]."

James Gunn and Adria Arjona first teamed up on the 2016 action-horror movie The Belko Experiment.

Given their past collaboration and Gunn's recent praise, it’s fair to wonder if Arjona has become the leading favorite among fans.

Even before this latest interview, her name was already showing up often in comment sections and social media threads, making her one of the most talked-about choices for the role.

As evidenced in Superman, Gunn is definitely striving to find actors who look the physical embodiment of the heroes and villains they portray.

Wonder Woman is typically depicted as 6'0" to 6'2," with a toned and athletic build, long dark hair and blue eyes. She is often depicted as having an otherworldly beauty, frequently compared to the goddess Aphrodite. Her appearance is usually marked by strong, elegant features that reflect a regal and timeless Greek or Mediterranean look.

There aren’t many widely recognized actresses in Hollywood who fully match that description. As such, some compromises may be necessary, unless James Gunn and Peter Safran decide to cast a completely new face in the role.

Is Adria Arjona your pick for Wonder Woman? Share your thoughts in the space below.