WHAT IF...? Season 2 Episode Titles, Air Dates, And Runtimes Revealed Ahead Of The Show's December 22 Return

This coming week should be a fun one for superhero fans as it will see the release of both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and What If...? season 2. The latter comes our way after a two-year wait, but with episodes dropping nightly starting December 22, we're not going to complain too much!

Marvel Studios has finally released an official list of the episode titles (via Toonado.com) along with the specific date each instalment will air. We first shared these with you months ago but, as you may have spotted, a few of them have since been moved around.

In related news, a reliable leaker has also shared the runtimes for the first four episodes and those are very much in line with What If...? season 1 (roughly 30 minutes each and probably closer to 25 minutes without credits).

A third, and potentially final, batch of episodes is thought to be on the way and we're optimistic about them heading our way either late next year or in early 2025. As divisive as the Multiverse Saga has been among MCU fans, What If...? has succeeded in showing us what alternate versions of Earth-616 look like.

Critics are going to receive screeners for all nine episodes next week so we'll hopefully have a review to share with you in time for What If...?'s Disney+ premiere! In the meantime, you can check out these latest updates below.

In one week, revisit a Multiverse of infinite possibilities.



Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf starts streaming December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Unwrap 9 brand new episodes daily. pic.twitter.com/JmUW6VOzMN — What If...? (@whatifofficial) December 15, 2023 The First half of What If...? S2 (EP 1-4)



1 Hour 50 without creds.



EP 1 - 31 mins

EP 2 - 31 mins

EP 3 - 30 mins

EP 4 - 34 mins



I intend to share the rest but as of right now EPs 6/8 are unknown to me.#WhatIfS2 pic.twitter.com/kTOENBRBns — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) December 15, 2023

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

What If...? season 2 returns with a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22.