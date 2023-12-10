WHAT IF...? Season 2 Promo Art Reveals A VERY Different Nebula Variant And Newly Created Kahhori - SPOILERS

The Watcher will make his long-awaited return (well, since we last saw him in I Am Groot) in season 2 of Marvel Studios' What If...? when the animated series begins streaming on Disney+ on December 22. And in the spirit of the holiday season, we'll get to unwrap a new episode nightly for nine nights.

Thanks to the Marvel Future Fight video game (via Toonado.com), we today have some new promo art which offers a closer look at a Nebula Variant that appears to combine Thanos' daughter with both the Nova Corps and Yondu. We've already seen a version of the character who was never turned into a monster by her father, and this promises to be yet another big change for the villain-turned-hero.

Based on what she's wearing, it's safe to assume this is the Nebula we'll meet in What If...? season 2's premiere, "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?"

As for Kahhori, it was in March when we learned that she's a newly created character for this series and the MCU. In "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" the show will ask what would happen if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America.

The Tesseract is set to take on a new life and a new mythology, transforming a lake into a gateway to the stars and leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power.

Written by Ryan Little), the episode was created in close collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation like historian Doug George and Mohawk language expert Cecelia King to ensure cultural authenticity. The story will be told in the Mohawk language and is informed by the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

"Season two of 'What If...?' continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU," reads a brief synopsis which was released alongside a trailer last month. "The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles."

"Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

Take a closer look at these two Variants in the X post below.