WHAT IF...? Season 2 TV Spot Introduces A New Team Of Avengers And A Whole Host Of Deadly Foes

WHAT IF...? Season 2 TV Spot Introduces A New Team Of Avengers And A Whole Host Of Deadly Foes WHAT IF...? Season 2 TV Spot Introduces A New Team Of Avengers And A Whole Host Of Deadly Foes

Ahead of What If...? season 2's premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot introducing a different version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and a whole host of Multiversal baddies.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 21, 2023 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: What If

What If...? season 2 premieres on Disney+ tomorrow evening with new episodes dropping on a daily basis until the finale drops on December 30. It's an unprecedented release schedule for an MCU project, but one that may be testing the water for future small screen streaming titles. 

Today, we have a new TV spot for the animated series showcasing a version of The Avengers that looks identical to the team which first assembled in 2012...except for the fact Captain Carter has replaced Captain Britain and The Wasp is standing tall where The Hulk should be. It's an intriguing change, that's for sure. 

Elsewhere, we see a whole host of villains, including Red Skull, Erik Killmonger, Loki, and Justin Hammer. The latter will pilot the Hulkbuster for a rematch with Tony Stark fans have been waiting for since 2010's Iron Man 2

Marvel Studios hasn't released any casting details for What If...? season 2 (beyond who will play Kahhori) but that doesn't sound like Jon Favreau to us. It's hard to say for sure, but it would be a real shame if the actor and filmmaker hasn't returned for what will be a Happy Hogan-centric holiday episode. 

He wouldn't be the first actor not to reprise their live-action role in animation, of course, as Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. were among the most noteworthy actors absent from that first batch of episodes in 2021. 

Watch this fun new What If...? season 2 TV spot in the players below. 

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

What If...? season 2 returns with a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22.

WHAT IF...? Season 2 Episode Titles, Air Dates, And Runtimes Revealed Ahead Of The Show's December 22 Return
Related:

WHAT IF...? Season 2 Episode Titles, Air Dates, And Runtimes Revealed Ahead Of The Show's December 22 Return
WHAT IF...? Season 2 Trailer Features Huge Nod To LOKI And An Awesome Justin Hammer Twist
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? Season 2 Trailer Features Huge Nod To LOKI And An Awesome Justin Hammer Twist
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

tmp3 - 12/21/2023, 12:40 PM
First season for this was cute but it feels like they’re dumping this like it’s a DCEU leftover. Echo’s a pretty obvious dump too. Maybe X-Men ‘97 gets a big roll out?
mountainman - 12/21/2023, 12:46 PM
@tmp3 - If D+ was permanently changing from weekly to all in one releases, it wouldn’t be concerning. But they just did Loki weekly and Percy Jackson just debuted and it will be weekly too.

Since there are some shows still releasing weekly, the ones dropping all at once do seem like they don’t have much faith in them.
Matchesz - 12/21/2023, 12:42 PM
Cool everyones favorite Cap America variant is back.............
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 12:49 PM
@Matchesz - It's the only Cap variant so far....
Batmangina - 12/21/2023, 12:46 PM
HEY KIDS, LOOK! It's THE AVENGERS!! You guy remember them, don't you?!?!?
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 12:47 PM
FINALLY! Janet getting the respect she f**king deserves being in a team circle.
TheCoonII - 12/21/2023, 12:55 PM
Knowing that marvel is abandoning the multiverse kinda takes excitement out of this
CerealKiller1 - 12/21/2023, 12:57 PM
“Marvel Studios hasn't released any casting details for What If...? season 2 (beyond who will play Kahhori)”

Think you forgot you haven’t actually posted that article on the main site, just in the pointless cartoon sister site
ModHaterSLADE - 12/21/2023, 1:03 PM
The first season was fantastic for the most part, really liked what they did with Doctor Strange.
GhostDog - 12/21/2023, 1:03 PM
They keep trying to make Captain Carter a thing. It was fun for a bit in season 1 but can we move on? The MoM bit was tired too.

Would kill to see Isaiah in something like this. What If he stayed Captain America
IronMan616 - 12/21/2023, 1:04 PM
Charles Dance would've been the perfect Justin Hammer. The one time where you can put in an English villain and they didn't. What a missed opportunity.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder