WHAT IF...? Season 2 TV Spot Introduces A New Team Of Avengers And A Whole Host Of Deadly Foes

What If...? season 2 premieres on Disney+ tomorrow evening with new episodes dropping on a daily basis until the finale drops on December 30. It's an unprecedented release schedule for an MCU project, but one that may be testing the water for future small screen streaming titles.

Today, we have a new TV spot for the animated series showcasing a version of The Avengers that looks identical to the team which first assembled in 2012...except for the fact Captain Carter has replaced Captain Britain and The Wasp is standing tall where The Hulk should be. It's an intriguing change, that's for sure.

Elsewhere, we see a whole host of villains, including Red Skull, Erik Killmonger, Loki, and Justin Hammer. The latter will pilot the Hulkbuster for a rematch with Tony Stark fans have been waiting for since 2010's Iron Man 2.

Marvel Studios hasn't released any casting details for What If...? season 2 (beyond who will play Kahhori) but that doesn't sound like Jon Favreau to us. It's hard to say for sure, but it would be a real shame if the actor and filmmaker hasn't returned for what will be a Happy Hogan-centric holiday episode.

He wouldn't be the first actor not to reprise their live-action role in animation, of course, as Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. were among the most noteworthy actors absent from that first batch of episodes in 2021.

Watch this fun new What If...? season 2 TV spot in the players below.

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

What If...? season 2 returns with a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22.