WHAT IF...? "What If?" Series Finale Spoiler Recap: A Tragic Farewell And Some Unbelievable New Variants

WHAT IF...? &quot;What If?&quot; Series Finale Spoiler Recap: A Tragic Farewell And Some Unbelievable New Variants

The final-ever episode of What If...? is now streaming on Disney+ and we're taking you through all the biggest moments and reveals, including the surprise appearance of some very unexpected new Variants...

By JoshWilding - Dec 29, 2024 03:12 AM EST
The series finale of What If...? opens by taking us back to the day The Watcher was inducted into the order by the Eminence. It's made clear to him that, to watch over everyone, he must become no one. After questioning the point of only watching, The Watcher vows to never fail...but, as we know, he did. 

In the present, he's labelled a heretic but defends his actions; The Watcher wants to help the Multierse grow and Steve Rogers, Reed Richards, and Madisynn Variants are mentioned as being among those he's saved. 

The Eminence, Incarnate, and Executioner care nothing about people and, just as they're about to kill The Watcher, Infinity Ultron intervenes. He holds them off while the heroic cosmic being escapes alongside Captain Carter, Kahhori, Byrdie, and Storm, but is destroyed. 

The plan now is to travel to Strange Supreme's reality because his soul is in every atom of the universe he created; with any luck, The Watchers can be depowered there but it's too late - they've already caught up with the Exiles. 

The team takes the oath and gains the power of The Watchers for an epic fight in which The Watcher's name is finally revealed as Uatu. 

Planets are destroyed during this battle and, when the heroes gain the advantage, the twisted trio refuses to yield. Taking advantage of Uatu's hesitation, they combine, and vow to erase every Variant of the Exiles from existence (we see all manner of crazy doppelgangers as this happens, with Kahorri clearly part of the X-Men in other realities). 

Captain Carter's will is too strong and she becomes a cosmic being who makes the ultimate sacrifice to stop the Eminence and his loyal followers. In her dying moments, she transported them all to Strange's reality where they're powerless; Uatu explains that he's opened his eyes and will now show them what he's discovered: they must learn to see.

Uatu is confident that, even in death, Peggy is watching over him, Kahhori, Byrdie, and Storm and her shield is left in the Fifth Dimension. 

What If...? ends with a glimpse at several Variants. Among them are a six-armed Spider-Man, a Punisher Ironheart, a Samurai Ghost Rider, the Moon Knight Blade from Marvel Zombies, a Maestro-like Sorcerer Hulk, Wolverine Thanos, Jubilee as the Silver Surfer, a Skrull Captain America, Kingo as Iron Man, a Wasp/Ms. Marvel hybrid, Young Hela, Shang-Chi Star-Lord, and Deadpool. 

Uatu continues to watch as the show concludes, though there's no post-credit scene and nothing that directly ties What If...?'s third and final season into the wider Multiverse Saga.

The end of the beginning...

The cast for episode 8 includes Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs, Devery Jacobs, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Natasha Lyonne. The episode is directed by Bryan Andrews, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/29/2024, 3:38 AM
That's not how I expected it to go. I doesn't quite land for me, but that might be the animation style. Just like the Agatha episode, it doesn't do the epicness justice imo.

Anyway, wonder if we'll see Captain Carter again. Exiles in Secret Wars would be cool. And hopefully with Shang-Chi Star-Lord, because that's pretty cool too.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/29/2024, 4:20 AM
@bkmeijer1 - It wouldn't surprise me if the What If...? Captain Carter will be Loki's secret weapon for recruiting Multiverse heroes to battle Doom.
Knowherefast
Knowherefast - 12/29/2024, 3:58 AM
The potential of this series was limitless. The conclusion we got was pointless. And unfortunately, getting mad about it now is useless.

I hope this poorly recieved final season acts as a low point for the animated division going forward.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/29/2024, 4:19 AM
Quality of episodes aside, Jeffrey is perfect casting. He really makes the whole thing sound grand, majestic, and somewhat spooky. It's so weird—I get a strange sense of nostalgia when he speaks the intro.

Some of these episodes were just plain bad, but I thought the last three episodes were pretty solid. Hoping Uatu comes back (I know he will).
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/29/2024, 4:21 AM
Infinity Ultron was the best thing from this entire series.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/29/2024, 4:21 AM
Jesus, just by reading this I feel the series' name should be anything but 'What If'.

What a waste of potential, as mentioned above.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/29/2024, 4:25 AM
I truly do not know where Marvel wanted to go with The Multiverse. The concept of variants and those variants meeting their other variants is cool but it's been absolutely no consequences at all with any of the Multiversal stories. Everyone has been wrapped up nicely and haven't been building towards anything. The only film that felt like it had severe consequences was The Eternals surprisingly with Arishem. No other Multiverse Saga entry has felt impactful to the overall saga. Such a shame.

