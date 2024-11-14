JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Joins The Cast Of WEDNESDAY Season 2

The second season of Netflix's Wednesday has added a major new cast member, with pop megastar turned actress Lady Gaga set to join the show in a mysterious role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 14, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via FearHQ

The second season of Netflix's Wednesday has added a new cast member that's sure to bring the show a lot of attention, with Lady Gaga (A Star is Born, Joker: Folie à Deux) set to join the Addams Family spin-off series in a mysterious role.

Details on Gaga's character have not been released, but Variety believes that her part is more likely to be a cameo than a full-on supporting role.

Gaga's involvement with the series was foreshadowed shortly after the first season, when a meme featuring Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams dancing to a sped-up version of 2011's Bloody Mary went viral.

Ortega would later state that she would love Gaga to be a part of the show while being interviewed at the 2023 Golden Globes.

"I'm sure Netflix would love that. I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

Plot details are also still under wraps, but Ortega did give fans some idea of what to expect during a 2023 interview with Variety, revealing that season 2 is going to go darker and drop "any romantic love interest."

"It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more. We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark."

Other new additions to the Wednesday cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough said earlier this year. "When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

"We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," they added. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsly, and Thing... as Thing.

The coming-of-age comedy series, which has Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands) on board as showrunners, is said to be "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Burton made his TV directing debut with the show, and also executive produced alongside Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman, Kayla Alpert, Gail Berman, Steve Stark, and Kevin Miserocchi.

Wednesday season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix at some point next year.

