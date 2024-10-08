KAOS: Netflix Cancels Mythological Drama Starring Jeff Goldblum After One Season

KAOS: Netflix Cancels Mythological Drama Starring Jeff Goldblum After One Season

Disappointing news for fans of Netflix's Greek mythology comedy drama, KAOS, as the streamer has cancelled the series after just one season...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 08, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We had a feeling that this announcement was coming after star Aurora Perrineau shared and then deleted a cryptic social media post late last night, and Variety has now confirmed that Netflix has cancelled KAOS after a single season.

The black comedy drama, which stars Jeff Goldblum (The Fly, Jurassic World: Dominion) as the all-powerful King of the Gods, Zeus, only premiered on the streamer in late August. Though reviews were mostly positive (76% on Rotten Tomatoes), the 8-episode series arrived without much fanfare.

Though the show's viewership numbers were nothing special, they were far from disastrous.

KAOS appeared in Netflix’s top 10 charts for English-language series in each of its first four weeks on the streamer, topping out at No. 3 for the week of Sept. 2-8. It earned 14.9 million views (measured by total viewing time divided by running time) over those weeks.

Perrineau has since shared the following.

Described as "a darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld," KAOS also stars Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Aurora Perrineau as a mortal named Riddy, Misia Butler as Caneus, Leila Farzad as Ari, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, and Debi Mazar as Medusa.

Billie Piper also makes a cameo appearance.

You can check out a more detailed synopsis below.

"Zeus, once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera, Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth, people are aching for change. However, Poseidon, God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes—and Horses—is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realize this…These mortals – Riddy, Orpheus, Caneus and Ari – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, and any one of them may be destined to bring down the God."

Did you watch KAOS? If so, what do you make of this news? 

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/8/2024, 3:38 PM
This show was pretty mid, but Goldblum as Zeus was great.
marvel72
marvel72 - 10/8/2024, 3:39 PM
Watched one episode, nothing special.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/8/2024, 3:55 PM
I should have been way into the concept, but the whole thing just felt . . . off for me. Haven't watched it yet, might not now. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/8/2024, 3:57 PM
Netflix is a joke. Regardless of whether the show bad and or not or watched enough, this company cancels 90% of projects that they produce per year. Hard to build credibility with constant project cancellations like that.
Kadara
Kadara - 10/8/2024, 4:35 PM
@MisterBones - I agree with this 💯. I gave up on their shows as they would be cancelled with a proper resolution anyway, after getting attached to the story and characters. And this was when I had free access thanks to a family member. As soon as they came with you need to create your own account, I was out.
Kadara
Kadara - 10/8/2024, 4:35 PM
@Kadara - **without a proper resolution**
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/8/2024, 4:03 PM
It's a great show. I'd highly recommend it... if there was any damn point now.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2024, 4:36 PM
@MarkCassidy - Seemed like an interesting concept, but like a lot of Netflix stuff, it’s tough to want to watch a show that won’t be completed.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/8/2024, 4:03 PM
Good riddance to this crap
r1g0r
r1g0r - 10/8/2024, 4:16 PM
Entertaining re-imagining of the old myths.

Honestly doesn't NEED a second season, but I can understand why some people would like one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 4:19 PM
That’s unfortunate since I had heard it was generally positively received by the critics & audience…

I sadly haven’t had a chance to check it out yet (and might not now) but it looked decent to me from the trailers.

The show has been barely been out for a month though
so it’s ridiculous that Netflix has already cancelled and not really allowed the chance for it to grow an audience and instead look for instant gratification (I think give it like 6-12 months before deciding it’s fate).

I mean , what’s the point in investing in a show now when it’ll likely just get cancelled?.
oldnoname
oldnoname - 10/8/2024, 4:26 PM
I liked it ok but they definitely could have pushed some of their artistic choices farther. The worlds they built looked cool but were treated like backdrops too much and basically jettisoned later. Jeff Goldblum and Nabhaan Rizwan were highlights though.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/8/2024, 4:29 PM
Who watched that bullshit!?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/8/2024, 4:45 PM
I’ll try to watch it again because I do generally value Ror’s opinion but it was hard for me to care about that show. Honestly, i don’t care for Jeff Goldblum and his weird awkwardness

