KAOS: Netflix Cancels Mythological Drama Starring Jeff Goldblum After One Season

We had a feeling that this announcement was coming after star Aurora Perrineau shared and then deleted a cryptic social media post late last night, and Variety has now confirmed that Netflix has cancelled KAOS after a single season.

The black comedy drama, which stars Jeff Goldblum (The Fly, Jurassic World: Dominion) as the all-powerful King of the Gods, Zeus, only premiered on the streamer in late August. Though reviews were mostly positive (76% on Rotten Tomatoes), the 8-episode series arrived without much fanfare.

Though the show's viewership numbers were nothing special, they were far from disastrous.

KAOS appeared in Netflix’s top 10 charts for English-language series in each of its first four weeks on the streamer, topping out at No. 3 for the week of Sept. 2-8. It earned 14.9 million views (measured by total viewing time divided by running time) over those weeks.

Perrineau has since shared the following.

Described as "a darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld," KAOS also stars Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Aurora Perrineau as a mortal named Riddy, Misia Butler as Caneus, Leila Farzad as Ari, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, and Debi Mazar as Medusa.

Billie Piper also makes a cameo appearance.

Jeff Goldblum reigns as Zeus in KAOS. An epic and unhinged struggle between gods, humans and everything in between.



From the creator of The End of the F***ing World. Coming August 29. pic.twitter.com/Tuh6yT5SyL — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2024

You can check out a more detailed synopsis below.

"Zeus, once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera, Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth, people are aching for change. However, Poseidon, God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes—and Horses—is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realize this…These mortals – Riddy, Orpheus, Caneus and Ari – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, and any one of them may be destined to bring down the God."

Did you watch KAOS? If so, what do you make of this news?