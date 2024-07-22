REBEL MOON: CHALICE OF BLOOD And CURSE OF FORGIVENESS Director's Cuts Get A Red-Band Trailer

REBEL MOON: CHALICE OF BLOOD And CURSE OF FORGIVENESS Director's Cuts Get A Red-Band Trailer

Justice League helmer Zack Snyder is back with not one, but two new director's cuts for his Rebel Moon movies on Netflix, but just how different are Chalice of Blood and Curse of Forgiveness? Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: SFFGazette.com

Neither of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies received an overly warm response from critics or, for that matter, sci-fi fans. Now, though, both Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver are getting a second chance on Netflix with R-Rated director's cuts.

According to the Justice League helmer, these will allow fans to "experience Rebel Moon the way I've envisioned it," a peculiar statement when the first two versions being released on streaming (rather than in theaters) should have meant Snyder had the creative freedom to do as he saw fit. 

"Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," reads an official description. 

"In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival."

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors - outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge," it continues. "As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

Based on the newly released trailer below (which comes our way just over a couple of weeks before they're both released), there are many differences here, begging the question of why Netflix allowed Snyder to make a grand total of four expensive movies...only to not start promoting them until this close to their debut!

Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood was written by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten, and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins.

It also features Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll. 

As for Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, it has the same creative team and is led by Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins.

Supporting cast members include Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Ray Fisher.

Both Rebel Moon movies are set to be released on Netflix on August 2.

The Winner Of The Streaming Wars May Have Been Revealed As Apple TV+ Is Forced To Scale Back Spending
Related:

The Winner Of The Streaming Wars May Have Been Revealed As Apple TV+ Is Forced To Scale Back Spending
Charlize Theron Explains The Lengthy Delay Surrounding Netflix's THE OLD GUARD 2
Recommended For You:

Charlize Theron Explains The Lengthy Delay Surrounding Netflix's THE OLD GUARD 2
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/22/2024, 12:38 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/22/2024, 12:40 PM
I'll watch it but I am in no rush.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/22/2024, 12:41 PM
I don’t know why my guy just doesn’t get into video game direction. That’s his true calling, honestly.
tvor03
tvor03 - 7/22/2024, 12:47 PM
More boobs and blood isn’t going to help the terrible acting and hackneyed plot.
sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 7/22/2024, 12:47 PM
tits, blood, extreme violence, I can't wait for this!
User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/22/2024, 12:53 PM
I might check these out, but, yeah.

Part 1 was dull as hell, with surprisingly wonky visuals for a ZS flick.

Part 2 I can't even remember much of - I pretty much zoned out throughout the entire thing.

I doubt these being longer or whatever will fix anything.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/22/2024, 12:57 PM
kinda reminds of a horror ova
why did they reaslese without the nsfw material i have no idea

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder