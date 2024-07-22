REBEL MOON: CHALICE OF BLOOD And CURSE OF FORGIVENESS Director's Cuts Get A Red-Band Trailer

Neither of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies received an overly warm response from critics or, for that matter, sci-fi fans. Now, though, both Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver are getting a second chance on Netflix with R-Rated director's cuts.

According to the Justice League helmer, these will allow fans to "experience Rebel Moon the way I've envisioned it," a peculiar statement when the first two versions being released on streaming (rather than in theaters) should have meant Snyder had the creative freedom to do as he saw fit.

"Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," reads an official description.

"In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival."

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors - outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge," it continues. "As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

Based on the newly released trailer below (which comes our way just over a couple of weeks before they're both released), there are many differences here, begging the question of why Netflix allowed Snyder to make a grand total of four expensive movies...only to not start promoting them until this close to their debut!

Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood was written by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten, and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins.

It also features Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll.

As for Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, it has the same creative team and is led by Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins.

Supporting cast members include Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Ray Fisher.

Both Rebel Moon movies are set to be released on Netflix on August 2.