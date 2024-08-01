SQUID GAME: Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date With First Teaser; Series Will End With Season 3

Netflix has finally announced a return date - and end date - for Squid Game.

The first season proved to be very popular (it's actually gone on to become the streamer's most successful show of all time), so it didn't exactly come as a major surprise when creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that a second season of the harrowing South Korean dystopic drama was in development.

Now, we have an official premiere date - along with word that the series will return for a third and final run.

The announcement comes via a brief teaser, which shows a new group of contestants taking part in one of the lethal games on an Olympics-style track. As players begin to fall, the camera zooms in to reveal the sinister sight of the game's Front Man and his masked guards, or "Pink Soldiers," looking on.

The promo ends with a glimpse of the now iconic "red light, green light" doll Cheol-su, whose "boyfriend" will reportedly be introduced in season 2.

The first season ended with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) emerging as the only survivor of the lethal games, which saw 456 contestants in various degrees of severe financial trouble put their lives on the line for the chance of winning a ₩45.6 billion (roughly €30m) prize.

In the final episode, Gi-hun decides not to travel to America to reunite with his family, and it's strongly implied that he intends to track down and punish those responsible for planning the games.

"Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of season one, returns and joins the game again," said Hwang in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale in season three, which will be brought to you next year."

Check out the teaser and a new still below.

The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 is coming December 26.



The Final Season coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y3fQJ7LA2h — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2024 Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

In addition to Lee, returning castmembers for season two are Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. They’re joined by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

Squid Game returns for its second season on December 26. Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments section down below.