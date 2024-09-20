SQUID GAME: Seong Gi-hun Puts His Life On The Line For Revenge In First Season 2 Trailer

Netflix recently announced a return date - and end date - for mega-popular dystopian drama series, Squid Game, and the streamer finally debuted a proper teaser trailer (though it's still only a minute long) for the second season during Geeked Week.

The promo begins with a clearly on-edge (and who wouldn't be?) Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) pulling a gun on a masked figure at his door, as we cut to the winner of the first game joining a new group of participants for another life-or-death contest. This time, though, Gi-hun has a very different objective: Revenge.

When we last saw Seong Gi-hun, he had emerged as the only survivor of the lethal games, which saw 456 contestants in various degrees of severe financial trouble put their lives on the line for the chance of winning a ₩45.6 billion (roughly €30m) prize.

In the final episode, Gi-hun decides not to travel to America to reunite with his family, and it's strongly implied that he intends to track down and punish those responsible for planning the games.

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” Dong-hyuk said in a recent statement. “On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years as well.”

He added, “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see that the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

Squid Game returns for its second season on December 26, with a third and final season also in the works.

Check out the teaser below along with a new poster, and let us know if you'll be tuning in.

In addition to Lee, returning cast members for season two are Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. They’re joined by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.