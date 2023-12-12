AHSOKA BTS Footage Show More Of Hayden Christensen's Return As Anakin Skywalker For Lightsaber Training

Hayden Christensen continued his triumphant Star Wars return with Ahsoka earlier this year, and in a sequence set in the World Between Worlds, he was given the chance to once again show off Anakin Skywalker's (and Darth Vader's...) skills with a lightsaber.

The actor isn't on social media, but young Ahsoka Tano actress Ariana Greenblatt recently revealed a new behind-the-scenes video of her rehearsing with Christensen for their memorable clash in the show.

The brief video shows them walking through the duel and it's clear the Star Wars prequels star hasn't missed a step. Of course, he got an early head start to get back into the groove after playing Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi last year.

Ahsoka's main Ahsoka Tano actress, Rosario Dawson, has also shared some new photos from the set of her reuniting with Christensen, a longtime friend she first worked with on 2003's Shattered Glass (they met before that in acting class).

"To have that kind of history with him, it really was like seeing my old friend," Dawson said earlier this year. Her co-star added, "It kind of blows your mind every time. I just feel very grateful. When I got the phone call to talk about being part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled."

It's unclear when these two will next share the screen, though we anticipate Anakin making his presence felt to his old Padawan when Ahsoka returns for its second season. That was recently confirmed to be in the works at Lucasfilm now Dave Filoni is the studio's chief creative officer.

Check out these new looks at Christensen on set as Anakin in the social media posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, the series stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka was written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.