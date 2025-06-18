New Promo For Marvel's IRONHEART Reveals Riri's Resourcefulness Includes Using Bus Parts

Is Riri Williams a hero or a super-villain in the making?

In new promos from Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart Disney+ series, viewers are given a quick glimpse of what it took to bring Riri's armor to life and are also introduced to The Hood's Ocean 11-esque crew. Based on released footage, it seems Riri is willing to break the law if it means she'll get the necessary parts to build her new suit of armor.

Considering Riri's pivotal role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her return to the U.S. raises some intriguing questions. Did Wakanda simply allow her to walk away without someone watching over her, despite the knowledge she gained and the tech she was exposed to?

With Wakanda’s unmatched technological resources, it’s also worth asking why Riri opted to leave at all. Wouldn’t staying in Wakanda offer the ideal environment to advance her armor and ideas?

Set in the aftermath of Wakanda Forever, Ironheart picks up with Riri Williams charting her own path. Leaving MIT behind, the young genius returns to Chicago to build on her Iron Man-inspired tech — but this time, on her own terms.

Determined to push the boundaries of innovation without institutional interference, Riri throws herself into developing her next-generation armor. However, her journey quickly veers off course when she finds herself at the intersection of science and sorcery.

Her greatest challenge comes in the form of Parker Robbins, better known as The Hood (portrayed by Anthony Ramos), a formidable antagonist whose magical cloak grants him supernatural abilities, and a dark agenda that puts him squarely in Riri’s path.

Ironheart is set for a three-episode Disney+ premiere on June 24. It will consist of six episodes total.

The series is debuting during a period when Disney and Marvel are actively tightening their budgets for Disney+ original programming, aiming to present a more balanced financial outlook to investors and rein in streaming-related expenses.

Recently, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios stated that moving forward, most shows won't receive a second season or star A-list actors/Marvel heroes.

Based on these facts, Ironheart has somewhat of an uphill battle, but the footage released thus far has been stellar, so there's a chance that if the show proves popular enough, it could alter Marvel's strategy.