New Promo For Marvel's IRONHEART Reveals Riri's Resourcefulness Includes Using Bus Parts

New Promo For Marvel's IRONHEART Reveals Riri's Resourcefulness Includes Using Bus Parts

Riri Williams using car and bus parts to build her armor in Ironheart should remind viewers of Tony building his armor in cave, all the way back in 2008's Iron Man.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 18, 2025 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Is Riri Williams a hero or a super-villain in the making?

In new promos from Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart Disney+ series, viewers are given a quick glimpse of what it took to bring Riri's armor to life and are also introduced to The Hood's Ocean 11-esque crew. Based on released footage, it seems Riri is willing to break the law if it means she'll get the necessary parts to build her new suit of armor.

Considering Riri's pivotal role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her return to the U.S. raises some intriguing questions. Did Wakanda simply allow her to walk away without someone watching over her, despite the knowledge she gained and the tech she was exposed to?

With Wakanda’s unmatched technological resources, it’s also worth asking why Riri opted to leave at all. Wouldn’t staying in Wakanda offer the ideal environment to advance her armor and ideas?

Set in the aftermath of Wakanda Forever, Ironheart picks up with Riri Williams charting her own path. Leaving MIT behind, the young genius returns to Chicago to build on her Iron Man-inspired tech — but this time, on her own terms.

Determined to push the boundaries of innovation without institutional interference, Riri throws herself into developing her next-generation armor. However, her journey quickly veers off course when she finds herself at the intersection of science and sorcery.

Her greatest challenge comes in the form of Parker Robbins, better known as The Hood (portrayed by Anthony Ramos), a formidable antagonist whose magical cloak grants him supernatural abilities, and a dark agenda that puts him squarely in Riri’s path.

Ironheart is set for a three-episode Disney+ premiere on June 24. It will consist of six episodes total. 

The series is debuting during a period when Disney and Marvel are actively tightening their budgets for Disney+ original programming, aiming to present a more balanced financial outlook to investors and rein in streaming-related expenses.

Recently, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios stated that moving forward,  most shows won't receive a second season or star A-list actors/Marvel heroes.

Based on these facts, Ironheart has somewhat of an uphill battle, but the footage released thus far has been stellar, so there's a chance that if the show proves popular enough, it could alter Marvel's strategy.

RUMOR: IRONHEART Will Feature An Appearance From [SPOILER]... Or Will It Be [SPOILER]?
Related:

RUMOR: IRONHEART Will Feature An Appearance From [SPOILER]... Or Will It Be [SPOILER]?
IRONHEART: Fans Are Convinced Official Episode Titles Contain A Mephisto Hint
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART: Fans Are Convinced Official Episode Titles Contain A Mephisto Hint

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/18/2025, 10:23 PM
Hmmmm...Hood team looks interesting. Looks like they will be an entertaining collection of characters. Nice!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 11:32 PM
@BlackStar25 - yep

Also pretty sure a few atleast are version of characters from the comics too.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2025, 10:32 PM
Her neighborhood Walgreens is already locking up all products besides sunscreen. Now they have to lock up their bus parts?
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/18/2025, 10:40 PM
I think even the haters gotta agree that the characters is indeed pretty resourceful. No Stark Tech, no Wakandan Tech, just raw creativity.

But keep hating the show that's not out yet because you have an online reputation to uphold 🤣
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/18/2025, 11:26 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder