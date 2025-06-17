WONDER WOMAN: 5 More Actors Who Could Play DC Studios' Diana Prince In The DCU

Recent weeks have seen DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn provide some long-overdue updates about where things stand with the DCU's Wonder Woman reboot. A script is being written, and the character appears to be a priority for the Superman director. We're likely still a long way off casting news given where things stand, but that doesn't mean we can't speculate about who should suit up as Diana Prince. You may recall that we first looked at some possible actors who could play the DCU's Wonder Woman back in January. We stand by those choices, but have more names to add to the list, all of whom we believe would be just as capable (and perhaps even better). To check them out, you just need to click the "Next"/"View" List buttons below.

5. Melissa Barrera Melissa Barrera's breakout role was as Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise, and she'd later deliver impressive performances in movies like In the Heights and Abigail. She was dropped from Scream 7 for weighing in on the Israel-Gaza conflict, though the decision was widely criticised. Still, Gunn is no stranger to courting controversy on social media, and we've already seen that moviegoers don't want to see Barrera blacklisted for having an opinion. Barrera has become a firm fan favourite for the role of Wonder Woman in recent weeks, and it's not hard to see why. She has the right exotic look to portray Diana Prince and is a star on the rise, waiting for that next breakout role.



4. Ana de Armas Ana de Armas put herself on the map with a head-turning performance in Blade Runner 2049, and later showed more of what she was capable of thanks to her standout work in Knives Out, Blonde, and No Time to Die. John Wick spin-off Ballerina wasn't a home run, but it did cement Armas as someone capable of leading her own action franchise. The level of badassery seen in that movie (along with No Time to Die) is enough to convince us that she's capable of being Wonder Woman. Armas undoubtedly looks the part and is long overdue for a superhero movie role. Diana Prince feels like the best option to us, and we have to believe most fans would agree.



3. May Calamawy Perhaps best known for her role as Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, May Calamawy was cut from Gladiator II due to time constraints and is deserving of redemption with another blockbuster role. Why not Wonder Woman? The Egyptian-Palestinian actress feels like she could bring a level of authenticity to this role that some of the others listed here might struggle to achieve. And with Marvel Studios wasting her, why not make the leap to the Distinguished Competition? Calamawy is a legit talent, something we'd say is evident from her little-seen work in Hulu's Ramy. Wonder Woman needs a reboot after Gal Gadot's wooden performance, so let's see what the Moon Knight alum can do.



2. Monica Barbaro Monica Barbaro's name is one we've seen brought up alongside Wonder Woman's for a while now. After showing the world what she's capable of with a memorable turn in Top Gun: Maverick, she's taken on lead roles in FUBAR and A Complete Unknown, impressing in both. No stranger to the world of action, Barbaro would be an exciting addition to the DCU and a fine choice for Wonder Woman. She's also classically trained in ballet, meaning she'd likely bring a flair to action scenes that few actors can without a stuntperson. Barbaro has some name recognition now that her star is rising, but is unknown enough not to carry any distracting baggage. That would reduce the pressure on the actor, and help her potentially reach new heights as this fan favourite comic book character.

