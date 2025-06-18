David Corenswet Is "The Sexy New SUPERMAN" On PEOPLE Cover; Actor Talks Christopher Reeve Similarities

Creature Commandos gave us a taste of what's to come in the DCU last year, but Superman will be what launches DC Studios' DCEU reboot to the masses.

The marketing campaign is kicking into high gear now that we're less than a month away from the movie's release, and lead star David Corenswet is looking "sexy" on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine. It's a big publication that should bring even more eyes to Superman come July 11.

"He’s got all the charm and muscles a Superman needs," filmmaker James Gunn tells the site. "He has, as one friend said, 'such Superman face.' But he’s also an incredibly talented actor that could balance the dramatic chops and humor and naturalism and physicality the role calls for."

Corenswet has a fair bit in common with Superman: The Movie star Christopher Reeve; they both attended Juilliard and have a background in theatre. Reflecting on his time in the prestigious performing arts school, the Superman star remembered discussing Reeve with reverence.

"He was somebody who we talked about quite a lot as an alumni who was to be sort of admired and looked up to," the actor said before talking about the impact playing the Man of Steel has had on him. "People tell me I look like Superman, but don’t realize that I’m playing Superman."

Corenswet is a relative unknown in the grand scheme of Hollywood, but has impressed audiences with his work in Pearl and Twisters. Superman looks set to be his big break, though, and we're sure people will soon recognise him on the street as the new Clark Kent.

Gunn decided against bringing Justice League star Henry Cavill back as Superman, deciding instead to start fresh with an actor who has less baggage and can play a younger, less experienced version of this iconic character. When Superman begins, though, he'll have been protecting Metropolis for three years.

As well as this cover, PEOPLE has shared a video interview with Corenswet. You can watch that below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.