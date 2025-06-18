David Corenswet Is "The Sexy New SUPERMAN" On PEOPLE Cover; Actor Talks Christopher Reeve Similarities

Superman star David Corenswet has graced the cover of PEOPLE Magazine, with the publication hailing the actor as the "Sexy New Superman." We also have comments from the actor and filmmaker James Gunn.

Creature Commandos gave us a taste of what's to come in the DCU last year, but Superman will be what launches DC Studios' DCEU reboot to the masses.

The marketing campaign is kicking into high gear now that we're less than a month away from the movie's release, and lead star David Corenswet is looking "sexy" on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine. It's a big publication that should bring even more eyes to Superman come July 11.

"He’s got all the charm and muscles a Superman needs," filmmaker James Gunn tells the site. "He has, as one friend said, 'such Superman face.' But he’s also an incredibly talented actor that could balance the dramatic chops and humor and naturalism and physicality the role calls for."

Corenswet has a fair bit in common with Superman: The Movie star Christopher Reeve; they both attended Juilliard and have a background in theatre. Reflecting on his time in the prestigious performing arts school, the Superman star remembered discussing Reeve with reverence. 

"He was somebody who we talked about quite a lot as an alumni who was to be sort of admired and looked up to," the actor said before talking about the impact playing the Man of Steel has had on him. "People tell me I look like Superman, but don’t realize that I’m playing Superman."

Corenswet is a relative unknown in the grand scheme of Hollywood, but has impressed audiences with his work in Pearl and Twisters. Superman looks set to be his big break, though, and we're sure people will soon recognise him on the street as the new Clark Kent. 

Gunn decided against bringing Justice League star Henry Cavill back as Superman, deciding instead to start fresh with an actor who has less baggage and can play a younger, less experienced version of this iconic character. When Superman begins, though, he'll have been protecting Metropolis for three years

As well as this cover, PEOPLE has shared a video interview with Corenswet. You can watch that below. 


Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Clark Kent And Lois Lane Clash In SUPERMAN Clip; Rachel Brosnahan Defends Superhero Movies From Whiny Actors
Clark Kent And Lois Lane Clash In SUPERMAN Clip; Rachel Brosnahan Defends Superhero Movies From Whiny Actors
MAN OF STEEL Writer David S. Goyer Shares His Surprising Thoughts On James Gunn's SUPERMAN
MAN OF STEEL Writer David S. Goyer Shares His Surprising Thoughts On James Gunn's SUPERMAN

thebamf
thebamf - 6/18/2025, 10:05 AM
User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/18/2025, 10:12 AM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2025, 10:15 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/18/2025, 10:15 AM
Still waiting to see that "humble" side
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2025, 10:18 AM
@HashTagSwagg - You’ll Believe A Man Can Fly… Off The Handle
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/18/2025, 10:19 AM
@HashTagSwagg - You do realise this exact shot is of him saying "People were going to die", right?

Can't wait for this.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
elgaz
elgaz - 6/18/2025, 10:37 AM
@kylo0607 - What is it about this clip that makes it look like his head is CGi'd on, the movement seems off.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2025, 10:42 AM
Imagine trying to do the right thing, and people still critique you. That's what the scene is about. You're a [frick]ing clown
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 10:15 AM
Cool!!.

Everything we have seen from David so far makes me think he’ll be great in the role…

He’s bringing a lot of charm & sincerity to this version of the character which I think has been working well , atleast for me!!.

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 6/18/2025, 10:27 AM
*"Gunn decided against bringing Henry Cavill back as Superman with an actor who has less baggage"*

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/18/2025, 10:31 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/18/2025, 10:33 AM
@SuperCat - LOL! I knew someone is dancing in this movie.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2025, 10:34 AM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/18/2025, 10:44 AM
@Nomis929 - LOL! you know Gunn!
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 6/18/2025, 11:05 AM
@bobevanz - ...yeah! Exactly how everyone treats Zach Snyder nowadays, good point Bob!
knomad
knomad - 6/18/2025, 10:35 AM
As skeptical as I am about this movie, I agree about Corenswet. He's physically almost a cross between Christopher Reeve and Tom Welling, which is a perfect Superman, IMO.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2025, 10:39 AM
Look at this ugly mofo
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2025, 10:42 AM
@bobevanz - I agree. Whedon should be drawn and quartered for that.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/18/2025, 10:48 AM
@bobevanz - another reason I'm rooting for WB to fail 😅

🤡
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/18/2025, 10:46 AM
This guy is good looking but for some reason Gunn's shots have him looking cross-eyed, bloated and damn right below average looking in certain scenes lmao 😩😮‍💨
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/18/2025, 10:58 AM
WAIT a minute..... When is the last time they said Gal Gadot "The Sexy new Wonder Woman" or Brie Larson "The Sexy new Captain Marvel"

In fact, if they ask ANY questions that are even remotely considered about a woman's body the media is called to the carpet.

Similar to the fact that Marvel always shows shirtless actors in pretty much every movie, but women must not be objectified.

If Hollywood didn't have a double standard it would have no standard.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/18/2025, 11:02 AM
That cover….Damn bro IS SUPERMAN
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 6/18/2025, 11:11 AM
I always think its so cool when the actor gets to rock the S on the magazine covers User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/18/2025, 11:13 AM
@QuietStorm - Brandon's S was just too small 😭 also that first Image of Cavill looks like the you actor Penn Badgley

