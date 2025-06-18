AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Report Seemingly Confirms Plans To Introduce The Sentry's [SPOILER]

The BBC is reporting that Marvel Studios is looking to construct another Avengers: Doomsday set in the UK, this time on the Bracknell Forest side of the Windsor border in the neighbouring Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Marvel Studios is seeking a 10-week planning permission (between July 14 and September 20), giving them time to construct and deconstruct the set, which is described as "a house with pavement and road markings." Filming would take place for only one day in August.

Yes, 10 weeks of work for one day of shooting. That must make this a crucial location for Avengers: Doomsday, and the planning application confirms that this is Annie Reynolds' house. It will be constructed on Prince Consort's Drive, near the Windsor Great Park Environmental Centre.

Actress Molly Carden played Annie Reynolds, the mother of Robert Reynolds, in Thunderbolts*. While it's possible Marvel Studios is using codenames, this seems to suggest that Bob/The Sentry will be reunited with his mom.

As we saw in Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers, the way she reacted to her son attempting to stop his father's violent outbursts played a pivotal role in the darkness that surrounds Bob to this day. Marvel Studios clearly has big plans for The Sentry, and this reunion could be what allows Bob to become a full-fledged hero who can help turn the tide against Doctor Doom.

With so much of Avengers: Doomsday set to film in public areas over the summer, it's surely inevitable that we'll eventually get set photos. While Marvel Studios will be doing everything possible to keep the movie's secrets under wraps, something will surely leak at some point.

Not even Avengers: Endgame was safe in 2018; photos showed Captain America, Iron Man, and Ant-Man on set for what we'd later learn was the team's trip back in time to 2012. To throw fans off the scene, B.A.R.F. devices were spotted to make us think it was a holographic flashback.

Keep checking back here for the latest on Avengers: Doomsday as we have it.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.